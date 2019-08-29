Remainder of Flying Tigers Home Schedule, Florida State League Season Cancelled Due to Hurricane Dorian
August 29, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release
Lakeland, FL - Florida State League President Ken Carson announced today that the Florida State League final weekend series and post season playoffs will be cancelled because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian's potential impact on the State of Florida.
"This was a tough decision to make" said Carson. "The safety of our players, staff, umpires and fans are top priority to us. Team travel is also a great concern during hurricanes."
Entering tonight's final game in Clearwater against the Threshers, the Flying Tigers were only two games behind the Dunedin Blue Jays for the Second Half North Division Championship.
The Flying Tigers thank our fans for their support during the season and our thoughts are with you as we all prepare for a major hurricane potentially impacting our community.
The Flying Tigers are the Class A Advanced Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. For more information please visit the Flying Tigers online at www.LakelandFlyingTigers.com or call (863) 686-8075.
