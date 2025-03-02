FC Dallas Secure a Point in 3-3 Draw with Colorado Rapids

March 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colorado - FC Dallas (1-0-1, 4 points) played the Colorado Rapids (0-0-2, 2 points) to a 3-3 draw on Saturday night from Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Dallas will play its first home match of the season next Saturday at 7:30PM hosting Chicago Fire FC.

LA MAGIA DEL 10

FC Dallas midfielder Lucho Acosta scored his first goal for the club in the 45th minute of the first half. The goal was assisted by forward Petar Musa, who now has two assists in 2025.

THE MOOSE ELEVATES IN THE ROCKIES

Petar Musa scored his second goal of the season in the 67th minute. Musa has now scored in back-to-back matches in 2025. His longest scoring streak is five consecutive games, from July 4 to Sept. 1, 2024.

20K MAGIC

After playing eight minutes tonight, Lucho Acosta reached the 20,000-minute milestone in Major League Soccer. Acosta has previously played for D.C. United and FC Cincinnati, where he won the MLS MVP award in 2023.

PEDRINHO'S SAMBA MAGIC PRESENT

Midfielder Pedrinho scored his first MLS goal for FC Dallas in his first career start for the club. He made his debut in Dallas' 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo on Feb. 22.

SERIES HISTORY

FC Dallas and the Rapids faced off for an 85th time in MLS Regular Season action. The all-time head-to-head record now stands at 35-30-20. Tonight's draw was FC Dallas' first point at Dick's Sporting Goods Park since 2017.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On the team's aggressive mentality on the road...

"We started off the pregame talking about us coming away with three points and nothing else. It didn't start that way, and the result showed because they took the momentum with the two goals. Some teams fold up and call it a night, but not this group because we played outstanding football. We created and were able to score some goals from those chances. These guys are becoming closer day by day, and I am proud to have come back from 2-0 down. At halftime, we talked about wanting the win at any cost. We got the third goal but conceding that third Colorado goal felt deflating. The mentality to win games is what I believe in, and that is what we want to have for the rest of the year. The guys were not happy with the draw tonight, and that shows you where we are going."

On Pedrinho's start...

"Pedrinho has great ideas, speed and composure. That winger position is up for grabs, and I want them to compete for that role. He's got a great attacking mindset, and he is working alongside some great minds like Lucho (Acosta) and Petar (Musa). You are going to see some interesting stuff from Pedrinho when he plays in that pocket behind those two. Pedrinho fights off the ball and he is building his endurance to work on both sides of the ball as he knows this league requires that a lot. In the five to six weeks that he has been with us since preseason, he has shown us a lot and he is growing to become a big player for us."

Forward Anderson Julio

Thoughts on the match...

"It was a good game to be honest. We committed a few errors that were costly, but we were able to regroup and fight back after being down 2-0. We just have to keep working and correct these mistakes. This is only the beginning, and we have a long way to go."

On what the team needs to adjust to keep the consistency throughout the match...

"We need to be focused on all of our lines. Like I told you, this is only the beginning, and we have a really long way to go. We are still getting to know each other every day. Little by little, we will be getting better so we can clean up these mistakes in the future matches."

Forward Bernard Kamungo

Thoughts on the result achieved tonight...

"I feel like it was a great fight from the team. I came on with the rest of the subs to push and fight with the boys to get three points. We came out with just one, but I am still very proud of the fight from the boys tonight."

On the mentality for the team during the match...

"We are trying to fight and compete against any team we play in every minute of the match. We have to put everything out there and grind together as a team to always get the win whether it's home or away."

