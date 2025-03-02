LAFC Stays Unbeaten in MLS Play With 1-0 Win Over New York City FC

March 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC improved to 2-0-0 to start the MLS season with a 1-0 win over New York City FC on Saturday night at BMO Stadium. Ryan Hollingshead scored the only goal of the game in the 86th minute to give the Black & Gold its third consecutive win in all competitions with all three victories coming by identical 1-0 scorelines.

The match was heading toward a scoreless finish before Hollingshead reacted to a poor clearance inside the penalty area by New York City defender Birk Risa, hitting a powerful right-footed volley into the net from close range to give LAFC the win.

Hugo Lloris made three saves in goal for LAFC to collect his second straight shutout to open the MLS season and third straight in all competitions.

LAFC is back in action on Tuesday, March 4, when the club hosts the Columbus Crew in the first leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series at BMO Stadium. That match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT.

NOTES

With the win, LAFC improves to 2-0-0 to open the season. This is the fourth time in its eight seasons of play that LAFC has opened the season 2-0-0, having also done so in 2018, 2019 and 2023.

LAFC is one of four MLS teams to open the 2025 season 2-0-0 so far, and the only one to do so while not conceding a goal.

LAFC is one of three teams not to allow a goal yet this season along with San Diego FC and St. Louis City FC.

Tonight's match was the first meeting between LAFC and New York City since May 29, 2021. This is the first time that LAFC has ever beaten them, having gone 0-1-2 in the first three meetings between the sides.

Having now beaten NYCFC, the Chicago Fire are the only MLS team that the Black & Gold have not beaten in league play.

LAFC has not allowed a goal in the last 280 minutes in all competitions and it has not allowed a goal from open play in any of its four games this year.

Both of LAFC's league wins have seen the club score the game-winning goal in the final 15 minutes. Additionally, Aaron Long's goal in Colorado against the Rapids in the Champions Cup was scored in the 86th minute. LAFC's only goal in 2025 outside the final 15 minutes has been Mark Delgado's 48th minute goal against Colorado on February 25.

Ryan Hollingshead's goal for LAFC was the 30th of his career in the MLS regular season. Of those 30 goals, 12 have come with LAFC, including six in 2022 to tie a career-high.

Hollingshead is the 191st player in MLS history to score 30 or more goals with 12 of those players having spent a portion of their career with LAFC.

Nkosi Tafari and Yaw Yeboah made their first LAFC starts. Each came off the bench in the season opener against Minnesota last weekend while also appearing for the club in the Champions Cup against Colorado.

Artem Smoliakov entered the game as a second-half substitute to make his LAFC and MLS debut.

Of the 25 eligible players on LAFC's roster, 17 have appeared in at least one game already in 2025.

After going 20-3-5 at home in all competitions in 2024, LAFC has opened 2025 with a 3-0-0 mark at BMO Stadium.

