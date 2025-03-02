Revolution Drop Home Opener to Columbus Crew, 1-0

March 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (0-1-1, 1 pt.) fell to the Columbus Crew (2-0-0, 6 pts.), 1-0, on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. New England, wearing the Eastern White Pine kit for the first time in the club's 2025 home opener, held Columbus without a shot in the first half. However, a goal in the 51st minute by Columbus' Jacen Russell-Rowe provided the difference.

The Revolution deployed an unchanged starting lineup from last weekend's season opener, as six of tonight's starters made their home debuts. The two sides battled through a scoreless opening 45 minutes, with Columbus holding the edge in possession. New England nearly opened the scoring with the first half's best chance. On an attacking set piece, Carles Gil slipped a line-breaking pass to Leo Campana, who fired a shot on frame that was deflected away by Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

Columbus got on the board six minutes into the second half, with Russell-Rowe slotting home a low shot off a feed from Mohamed Farsi. New England made three substitutions as they chased an equalizer, with Luis Diaz, Will Sands, and Maxi Urruti all seeing action off the bench. Urruti earned his first appearance in a Revolution shirt, while Sands logged his season debut.

The Revolution thought they had an opportunity to equalize from the penalty spot in the game's waning moments, when a free kick deflected off the side of Columbus midfielder Dylan Chambost. After initially awarding the penalty to New England, video review overturned the call on the field.

The Revolution are home again next Saturday, March 8 to host the Philadelphia Union. The 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2, with Portuguese commentary on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

MATCH NOTES

New England's record through 30 home openers now stands at 17-8-5.

The club's record in the last five home openers moves to 3-2-0.

At Gillette Stadium, the Revs are 13-6-5 in home openers (since 2002).

F Leo Campana led the team with two shot attempts, turning one on target.

M Carles Gil suffered five fouls tonight, a team high, in his 90-minute shift.

The Revolution donned the Eastern White Pine kit for the first time in Saturday's match.

New England will be at home for two of its next three games.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #2

New England Revolution 0 vs. Columbus Crew 1

March 1, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Filip Dujic

Assistant Referee: Ian McKay

Assistant Referee: Ben Pilgrim

Fourth Official: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Video Asst. Referee: Edvin Jurisevic

Assistant VAR: John Krill

Weather: 34 degrees and partly cloudy

Attendance: 22,274

Scoring Summary:

CLB - Jacen Russell-Rowe 2 (Mohamed Farsi 1) 51'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Ilay Feingold (Yellow Card - Bad Foul) 10'

NE - Ignatius Ganago (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 45'+2

CLB - Maximilian Arfsten (Yellow Card - Bad Foul) 78'

CLB - Malte Amundsen (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 87'

CLB - Sean Zawadzki (Yellow Card - Bad Foul) 90'+5

NE - Caleb Porter (Yellow Card - Dissent) 90'+9

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Ilay Feingold, Brayan Ceballos, Mamadou Fofana, Brandon Bye (Will Sands 64'); Alhassan Yusuf, Jackson Yueill (Maxi Urruti 82'); Ignatius Ganago, Carles Gil (C), Luca Langoni (Luis Diaz 65'); Leo Campana.

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono, Tanner Beason, Wyatt Omsberg, Jack Panayotou, Noel Buck, Andrew Farrell.

Columbus Crew: Patrick Schulte; Malte Amundsen, Yehven Cheberko, Steven Moreira; Mohamed Farsi, Darlington Nagbe (C), Dylan Chambost (DeJuan Jones 90'+11), Sean Zawadzki, Maximilian Arfsten; Diego Rossi, Jacen Russell-Rowe (AZ 61').

Substitutes Not Used: Evan Bush, Stanislav Lapkes, Taha Habroune, Andres Herrera, Derrick Jones, Cole Mrowka.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.