Revolution Drop Home Opener to Columbus Crew, 1-0
March 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (0-1-1, 1 pt.) fell to the Columbus Crew (2-0-0, 6 pts.), 1-0, on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. New England, wearing the Eastern White Pine kit for the first time in the club's 2025 home opener, held Columbus without a shot in the first half. However, a goal in the 51st minute by Columbus' Jacen Russell-Rowe provided the difference.
The Revolution deployed an unchanged starting lineup from last weekend's season opener, as six of tonight's starters made their home debuts. The two sides battled through a scoreless opening 45 minutes, with Columbus holding the edge in possession. New England nearly opened the scoring with the first half's best chance. On an attacking set piece, Carles Gil slipped a line-breaking pass to Leo Campana, who fired a shot on frame that was deflected away by Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.
Columbus got on the board six minutes into the second half, with Russell-Rowe slotting home a low shot off a feed from Mohamed Farsi. New England made three substitutions as they chased an equalizer, with Luis Diaz, Will Sands, and Maxi Urruti all seeing action off the bench. Urruti earned his first appearance in a Revolution shirt, while Sands logged his season debut.
The Revolution thought they had an opportunity to equalize from the penalty spot in the game's waning moments, when a free kick deflected off the side of Columbus midfielder Dylan Chambost. After initially awarding the penalty to New England, video review overturned the call on the field.
The Revolution are home again next Saturday, March 8 to host the Philadelphia Union. The 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2, with Portuguese commentary on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.
MATCH NOTES
New England's record through 30 home openers now stands at 17-8-5.
The club's record in the last five home openers moves to 3-2-0.
At Gillette Stadium, the Revs are 13-6-5 in home openers (since 2002).
F Leo Campana led the team with two shot attempts, turning one on target.
M Carles Gil suffered five fouls tonight, a team high, in his 90-minute shift.
The Revolution donned the Eastern White Pine kit for the first time in Saturday's match.
New England will be at home for two of its next three games.
GAME CAPSULE
Revolution Match #2
New England Revolution 0 vs. Columbus Crew 1
March 1, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)
Referee: Filip Dujic
Assistant Referee: Ian McKay
Assistant Referee: Ben Pilgrim
Fourth Official: Pierre-Luc Lauziere
Video Asst. Referee: Edvin Jurisevic
Assistant VAR: John Krill
Weather: 34 degrees and partly cloudy
Attendance: 22,274
Scoring Summary:
CLB - Jacen Russell-Rowe 2 (Mohamed Farsi 1) 51'
Misconduct Summary:
NE - Ilay Feingold (Yellow Card - Bad Foul) 10'
NE - Ignatius Ganago (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 45'+2
CLB - Maximilian Arfsten (Yellow Card - Bad Foul) 78'
CLB - Malte Amundsen (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 87'
CLB - Sean Zawadzki (Yellow Card - Bad Foul) 90'+5
NE - Caleb Porter (Yellow Card - Dissent) 90'+9
New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Ilay Feingold, Brayan Ceballos, Mamadou Fofana, Brandon Bye (Will Sands 64'); Alhassan Yusuf, Jackson Yueill (Maxi Urruti 82'); Ignatius Ganago, Carles Gil (C), Luca Langoni (Luis Diaz 65'); Leo Campana.
Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono, Tanner Beason, Wyatt Omsberg, Jack Panayotou, Noel Buck, Andrew Farrell.
Columbus Crew: Patrick Schulte; Malte Amundsen, Yehven Cheberko, Steven Moreira; Mohamed Farsi, Darlington Nagbe (C), Dylan Chambost (DeJuan Jones 90'+11), Sean Zawadzki, Maximilian Arfsten; Diego Rossi, Jacen Russell-Rowe (AZ 61').
Substitutes Not Used: Evan Bush, Stanislav Lapkes, Taha Habroune, Andres Herrera, Derrick Jones, Cole Mrowka.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 2, 2025
- San Diego FC Makes MLS Home Debut Before Record-Breaking Attendance at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- LAFC Stays Unbeaten in MLS Play With 1-0 Win Over New York City FC - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Shut Out Austin FC in 1-0 Win at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- LAFC Blanks New York City FC, 1-0 - New York City FC
- FC Dallas Secure a Point in 3-3 Draw with Colorado Rapids - FC Dallas
- Rapids Forward Rafael Navarro Nets Brace in 3-3 Draw vs. FC Dallas - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Edged, 1-0, by Minnesota United FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Drop Home Opener to Columbus Crew, 1-0 - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United Secure Three Points During 2025 Home Opener Against Cf Montréal - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Edge Sporting Kansas City, 2-1 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Navarro Earns Brace as Rapids Draw with FC Dallas 3-3 to Open 2025 MLS Home Campaign - Colorado Rapids
- Dejan Joveljic Scores in Sporting's 2-1 Loss to San Jose - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Revolution Drop Home Opener to Columbus Crew, 1-0
- Revolution Open Home Slate against Columbus Crew
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: February 27, 2025
- New England Revolution Unveil 2025 Theme Nights Schedule
- Revolution Battle Nashville SC to 0-0 Draw in 2025 MLS Season Opener