Adekugbe and White score as 'Caps top defending champs

March 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - BC Place was rocking on Sunday, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC continued their hot start with a 2-1 victory over reigning MLS Cup champs LA Galaxy.

It didn't take long for Whitecaps FC to take the lead, scoring inside the first three minutes of the game. Mathías Laborda slipped Pedro Vite into the box with a slick pass, before the Ecuadorian squared it into the box. After taking a deflection off Galaxy goalkeeper Novak Mićović, Sam Adekugbe capitalized on the loose ball and swept it in the net to open the scoring. The Canadian international became only the second defender in MLS history to score in the first two matches of the season.

The 'Caps almost doubled their lead 10 minutes later, off a quick counter attack. A good give-and-go with White and Ryan Gauld saw the latter send Jayden Nelson nearly clean through. Nelson did well to hold off his marker and run past the keeper, but Mićović did well to recover and smother his shot. Just after the half-hour mark, Laborda nearly turned from provider to scorer when he rose high at the back post off a Gauld corner, but his header went over the bar.

The Galaxy did manage to tie it up in the 39th minute, through Gabriel Pec. After a cross deflected off of 'Caps 'keeper Yohei Takaoka, Pec latched onto the ball and managed to squeeze his shot past a sea of bodies to make it 1-1.

Whitecaps FC pushed for a second goal in the final stages of the first half, but went into the break on level terms.

The 'Caps started the second half similar to the first, threatening in the opening moments. Ranko Veselinović was a whisker away from connecting to a loose ball into the box before Nelson's cross went millimetres past the diving header of White in front of goal.

J.C. Ngando, fresh off the bench, almost got the 'Caps back in the lead just after the hour mark. Andrés Cubas burst into the box and cut it across to Ngando, who set himself up to score, but his shot was blocked before it could cross the line.

The 'Caps stayed patient and worked hard to try to get back into the lead. That work would pay off in the 87th minute thanks to White. Vite whipped an in-swinging cross from the right for American international to head past Mićović to get his third goal of the season and first in MLS play to earn a late 2-1 win.

Whitecaps FC are right back in action this coming Wednesday, March 5 for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 against Mexican giants CF Monterrey. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. PT. The second leg then heads to Estadio Corona in Torreón, Mexico the following Wednesday, March 12. Kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m. PT, live on OneSoccer, FuboTV, and TELUS channel 980.

Next Saturday, March 8 the 'Caps return to MLS action, hosting Canadian rivals CF Montreal at BC Place at 6:30 p.m. PT.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 21,124

Referee: Drew Fischer

Scoring Summary

3' - VAN - Sam Adekugbe

39' - LA - Gabriel Pec

87' - VAN - Brian White (Pedro Vite)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 50.8% - LA 49.2%

Shots: VAN 15 - LA 6

Shots on Goal: VAN 4 - LA 2

Saves: VAN 1 - LA 2

Fouls: VAN 8 - LA 10

Offsides: VAN 0 - LA 1

Corners: VAN 6 - LA 1

Cautions

18' - LA - Gabriel Pec

35' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter

42' - LA - Edwin Cerrillo

52' - LA - Diego Fagúndez

78' - VAN - Édier Ocampo

88' - VAN - Brian Whtie

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 2.Mathías Laborda, 4.Ranko Veselinović, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 3.Sam Adekugbe (18.Édier Ocampo 32'); 45.Pedro Vite, 20.Andrés Cubas, 16.Sebastian Berhalter (26.J.C. Ngando 62'); 7.Jayden Nelson (22.Ali Ahmed 62'), 24.Brian White, 25.Ryan Gauld ©Ã¯Â¸Â (14.Daniel Ríos 86')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 12.Belal Halbouni, 13.Ralph Priso, 28.Tate Johnson, 52.Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau

Los Angeles Galaxy

1.Novak Mićović; 25.Carlos Garcés (3.Julián Aude HT), 4.Maya Yoshida ©, 5.Mathias Jørgensen, 14.John Nelson (26.Harbor Miller 90'+3); 22.Elijah Wynder (18.Marco Reus 71'), 8.Lucas Sanabria (16.Isaiah Parente 75'), 6.Edwin Cerrillo; 11.Gabriel Pec, 7.Diego Fagúndez; 27.Miguel Berry (17.Christian Ramirez 71')

Substitutes not used

77.John McCarthy, 15.Eriq Zavaleta, 21.Tucker Lepley, 24.Ruben Ramos Jr.

