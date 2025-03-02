Timbers Shut Out Austin FC in 1-0 Win at Providence Park

March 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - With an 89th minute game-winning goal from Portland's newest Designated Player David Da Costa, the Portland Timbers downed Austin FC in a 1-0 shutout win on Saturday night to tally their first win of the season. Next week, Portland will travel for its first road match of the season against Nashville SC on Saturday, March 8.

A Night of Firsts

Tonight's match was Portland's first win of the season (1-1-0) and m idfielder David Da Costa scored his first MLS goal in his first start for the Timbers tonight. Notably, Da Costa's goal came as a game-winning goal in the 89th minute. Portland tallied its first clean sheet of the season. Goalkeeper James Pantemis made his first appearance of the season tonigh t and d efender Ian Smith registered his first start of the season.

Green > Verde

Tonight's match marked the 10th all-time matchup between Portland and Austin, with the Timbers leading the series 6-3-1 and 3-1-1 when playing at Providence Park. The Timbers have gone unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches against the Texan side (6-1-1). In that stretch, Portland has outscored Austin 13 - 5 and has kept four clean sheets. Notably, tonight's clean sheet was goalkeeper James Pantemis' second against Austin FC (May 29, 2024, March 1, 2025).

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - David Da Costa, 89th minute: Off a free kick near the left-side of the 18-yard box, David Da Costa shot and curled the ball into the bottom-right corner of the goal.

Notes

Tonight's match was Portland's first win of the season (1-1-0). The Timbers are 6-3-1 when playing against Austin FC and 3-1-1 when playing at Providence Park. Newly signed Designated Player David Da Costa scored his first MLS goal tonight. Notably, Da Costa's goal came as a game-winning goal in the 89th minute of the match. Tonight's win marked Portland's first clean sheet of the season. James Pantemis recorded his first appearance of the season and 16th (15 starts) with the Timbers. Pantemis registered four saves tonight. Notably, it was Pantemis' sixth clean sheet with Portland, and second against Austin FC (May 29, 2024, March 1, 2025). David Da Costa, Ariel Lassiter, Ian Smith and James Pantemis recorded their first starts of the season tonight.

Next Game

The Timbers will travel to their first match on the road when they take on Nashville SC on Saturday, March 8 at Geodis Park. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts, 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (1-1-0, 3pts) vs. Austin FC (1-1-0, 3pts)

March 1, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 0 0 0

Portland Timbers 0 1 1

Austin FC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

POR: Da Costa, 89

Misconduct Summary:

POR: McGraw (caution), 39

ATX: Pereira (caution), 44

POR: Antony (caution), 53

POR: Fory (caution), 55

POR: Ortiz (caution), 64

POR: Paredes (caution), 90+1

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Fory, D McGraw, D Surman, D Smith, Ayala (Paredes, 82), M Da Costa (Bravo, 90+3), M Ortiz (Chara, 66), F Antony, F Lassiter (E. Miller, 82), F Mora (Kelsy, 66)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, F Linhares

TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (three players tied, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Da Costa, Mora, 1); FOULS: 9 (Fory, Surman, 5); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 4

ATX: GK Stuver, D Biro D Cascante (Svatok, 42), D Desler, D Hines-Ike, M Bukari, M Obrian (Uzuni, 62), M Bukari (Gallagher, 82), M Sánchez (Sabovic, 62), F Vázquez, F Wolff (Dubersarsky, 82)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Cleveland, D Kolmanic, F Fodrey, F Rubio

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Vazquez, 3) SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Vazquez, 2); FOULS: 15 (Pereira, Vazquez, 2); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 0

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

Assistant Referees: Logan Brown, Kevin Lock

Fourth Official: Elijio Arreguin

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

Attendance: 20,032

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

