Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

Chicago will embark on a three-game road trip with a match against Brimstone Cup rivals FC Dallas on Saturday, March 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Following matches against Columbus and D.C. United, Saturday's contest against FC Dallas will culminate a run of three straight against founding members of Major League Soccer for Chicago Fire FC. The old rivals have an extensive history dating back to 1998, with FC Dallas leading the all-time series with a 22-17-5 record in regular season play. However, the Fire currently hold their old rivalry trophy, the Brimstone Cup, after winning it back in a 4-0 home victory in 2019 and holding it through a 0-0 draw at Soldier Field in 2022, the last time the two storied sides met.

The Fire will have to contend with FC Dallas' star acquisition this offseason: 2023 MLS MVP Luciano "Lucho" Acosta, who scored his first goal with Dallas in yesterday's 3-3 draw against Colorado Rapids. But they will also have to deal with Peter Musa, who currently leads his team with two goals after scoring a team-leading 16 from the center forward position in 2024.

Kickoff in Frisco is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. It will be transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (0-1-1, 1 point) at FC Dallas (1-0-1, 4 points)

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Toyota Stadium - Frisco, Texas

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. DAL: (17-22-5)

Last Game vs. DAL: April 2, 2022 (0-0 D) - Soldier Field - Chicago, Ill. (Match Recap)

Last Game at DAL: July 14, 2018 (1-3 L) - Toyota Stadium - Frisco, Texas (Match Recap)

Media Information:

Game Notes for Chicago Fire FC's match at FC Dallas will be available here on Wednesday, March 5.

by the numbers

2 - In his second match of 2025, forward Hugo Cuypers got on the board for the first time this year. The Belgian forward opened his sophomore campaign goal account with the second brace of his career with the Fire. The two goals happened in similar fashion - Zinckernagel corner kick, Jack Elliott deflection, Cuypers finish.

4 - Saturday's match at Soldier Field saw four different debuts for Chicago. Defender Sam Rogers and midfielders Sam Williams and Harold Osorio all saw their first minutes in Major League Soccer. After signing a short-term contract just hours earlier, Williams started in place of the suspended Brian Gutiérrez in the midfield. Rogers would have started on the bench, but a late injury during warmups to defender Carlos Terán thrust him into the starting lineup. After signing a similar deal as Williams, Osorio checked into the match in stoppage time for captain Kellyn Acosta, becoming the third Chicago Fire FC II player to see minutes with the first team. Veteran defender Omar González, meanwhile, saw his first action of 2025 with his new club, after signing late in preseason with Chicago.

17 - With 17 matches against FC Dallas in his career, Chicago Fire FC defender Omar González is ninth among all active players in the league with the most appearances against the Texas side. González, who earned his first minutes with the Chicago Fire in the Club's 2025 home opener, has played 1,485 minutes against Dallas, good for sixth most among all active players, and scoring once as a defender.

