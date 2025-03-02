Houston Dynamo FC Fall 4-1 to Inter Miami CF

March 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC fell 4-1 to Inter Miami CF at Shell Energy Stadium earlier this evening.

The match featured midfielder Nico Lodeiro's first Dynamo goal and midfielder Erik Dueñas' first assist in orange, as well as the return of defenders Franco Escobar and Erik Sviatchenko to the starting lineup.

Lodeiro's goal came in the 85th minute to pull one back for Houston to give the sellout crowd something to celebrate. His left-footed finish found its way over the keeper following a through pass from Dueñas.

Inter Miami took the lead in the sixth minute when Telasco Segovia found the bottom right corner after Luis Suárez retrieved the ball inside the box and played it off to the midfielder.

Tadeo Allende doubled Miami's lead in the 37th minute with a shot that found the top left corner of the goal after dribbling his way into the box.

Inter Miami scored their third of the match in first-half stoppage time when Segovia found the bottom left corner to complete his brace.

Suárez scored Miami's fourth and last goal of the night in the 79th minute with a left-footed shot that found the back of the net.

Forward Ezequiel Ponce had Houston's first dangerous chance in the 17th minute following a low driven cross from defender Griffin Dorsey that found the Argentinean striker for a right-footed shot to the hands of goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.

Goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell was called into action in the 33rd minute after Allende forced the Louisiana native to get low and secure the shot.

Midfielder Artur took his chances from outside the box in the 35th minute, firing a powerful shot that missed just high.

The Dynamo almost scored their first goal of the night in the 61st minute after Ponce headed goal was deemed offside. Midfielder Jack McGlynn found Ponce in the middle of the box for a header that found the bottom left corner.

The Dynamo next travel to face Columbus Crew SC on Saturday, March 8, for their first trip of the year, with kickoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT.

---

Houston Dynamo FC (0-2-0, 0 pts.) 1-4 Inter Miami CF (1-0-1, 4 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 2

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 20,810 (sellout)

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC 0 1 1

Inter Miami CF 3 1 4

MIA: Telasco Segovia 2 (Luis Suárez 1) 6'

MIA: Tadeo Allende 1 (Luis Suárez 2) 37'

MIA: Telasco Segovia 3 (unassisted) 45'+2'

MIA: Luis Suárez 1 (Sergio Busquets 1) 79'

HOU: Nico Lodeiro 1 (Erik Dueñas 1) 85'

Houston Dynamo FC: Andrew Tarbell; Franco Escobar (Daniel Steres 55'), Erik Sviatchenko (Ethan Bartlow 46'), Femi Awodesu, Griffin Dorsey; Amine Bassi (Erik Dueñas 76'), Artur, Jack McGlynn; Sebastian Kowalczyk, Ezequiel Ponce (Gabe Segal 84'), Aliyu Ibrahim (Nico Lodeiro 55')

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Michael Halliday, Exon Arzú, Brooklyn Raines

Inter Miami CF: Oscar Ustari; Jordi Alba, Gonzalo Lujan, Noah Allen, Ian Fray; Yannick Bright (Federico Redondo 63'), Sergio Busquets (Santiago Morales 82'), Benjamin Cremaschi; Tadeo Allende (Robert Taylor 73'), Luis Suarez (Leo Afonso 82'), Telasco Segovia (David Ruiz 73')

Unused substitutes: Drake Callender, Julian Gressel, David Martinez, Maximiliano Falcon

DISCIPLINE:

MIA: Yannick Bright (caution; foul) 16'

HOU: Aliyu Ibrahim (caution; foul) 27'

HOU: Femi Awodesu (caution; foul) 59'

HOU: Nico Lodeiro (caution; foul) 73'

MIA: Leo Afonso (caution; foul) 90'+2'

MIA: Benjamin Cremaschi (caution; foul) 90'+4'

MIA: Jordi Alba (caution; foul) 90'+5'

MIA: Ian Fray (ejection; dissent) after final whistle

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistant: Cameron Blanchard

Assistant: Meghan Mullen

Fourth Official: Jair Marrufo

VAR: Daniel Radford

Weather: 66 degrees, cloudy

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.