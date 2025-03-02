Rapids Forward Rafael Navarro Nets Brace in 3-3 Draw vs. FC Dallas

March 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







DICK'S Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, CO -

The Big Picture

The Colorado Rapids (0-0-2, 2 pts.) earn a point against FC Dallas (1-0-1, 4 pts.) in their MLS home opener at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Saturday night. A brace from Rafael Navarro and a Keegan Rosenberry goal evened out Dallas goals from Pedrinho, Lucho Acosta, and Petar Musa. Oliver Larraz recorded the first two assists of his MLS career in the contest.

Notables

The Colorado Rapids extended their unbeaten home streak against FC Dallas to 12 matches, dating back to October 18, 2014.

D Keegan Rosenberry scored his first goal of the season, marking the 10th of his MLS career and his sixth as a member of the Rapids.

F Rafael Navarro recorded his first goal of the season and the 17th of his MLS career. He has now scored four goals in three appearances against FC Dallas, including a brace in each of his last two matches against them.

M Oliver Larraz tallied a pair of assists, recording the first of his MLS career on Keegan Rosenberry's opening goal in the 6th minute and his second on Rafael Navarro's 72nd-minute equalizer.

M Djordje Mihailovic recorded his first assist of the season and the 51 st of his MLS career.

D Anderson Rosa made his MLS debut, entering as a substitute in the 83rd minute. Rosa was called up for his third short-term loan from Rapids 2 of MLS NEXT Pro.

View highlights & match summary >>

Postgame Press Conference:

Head Coach Chris Armas

Homegrown Midfielder Oliver Larraz

Select postgame quotes transcribed below.

COLORADO RAPIDS HEAD COACH CHRIS ARMAS

On the match...

"Opening night here in our stadium, it was nice to see that the fans came out in big numbers. Lots of fans in the South Bank, our new wall of fans behind that end of the pitch. The fans showed up and they were loud, they were supportive, and they gave us energy. That was a big plus for us. We feel like we're getting close as a team, but we don't always want to say that we let a team off the hook, like LAFC, and now tonight. We had some really good stuff going on in the first half and we were on top of things in so many ways on the night, but we didn't defend the goal as well as we should have. We didn't take care of certain moments, and that's part of learning. I've said we're a young team, so there's going to be nights where some things get away from us. We'll keep working on some of the same things that show up, that might cost us, but that's part of it. We're still a team that is hard to beat. To go down 3-2 and to come back, I give the guys credit for the way we pushed at the end, even to keep going for the win. We'll take a point, and we'll try to learn from this one."

On Oliver Larraz's performance...

"He's got a big mentality, Oliver. He was with our second team in 2023, and he had 10 assists as a number 10 playing higher up the pitch. You can see that ability in the pockets. The match plan had him up in those pockets in and around Djordje, almost like playing with two number 10s. He was able to catch balls in the pocket and turn, more impressively, he drove at the back line with tempo. He's a very vertical player. He's got big self-belief. He's a winner. At the time that we were bringing Omir in to replace him, that's when he got the second assist. Do you leave him in a little longer? It's a little risky to go more attacking, but we said, 'Let's go'. Let's go with Omir and try to push for the game winner. But Oli looked solid on the pitch for sure."

On Rafael Navarro's performance...

"It's what he loves most to do, score goals. He's a striker that runs for the team, presses, and comes back into the game. He's such an amazing character this way, but the goals are what he loves most. To be honest with you, we all know in the first few games we haven't gotten many shots on goal. We're not getting a lot in that part of the pitch. There's frustration naturally. but I liked what I saw from our attack tonight. Then that he gets rewarded, it does wonders. As coaches we can have certain conversations and ease the frustrations, saying; 'it's going to come.' Then when it comes, that's great for him, and great for the team."

COLORADO RAPIDS HOMEGROWN MIDFIELDER OLIVER LARRAZ

On the match...

"This is a game that we wanted to win, but we were focusing on the offensive side of things, and I think we showed tonight that this team has that. In games past, we've shown that we have the defensive side of things. The season is long, this team is a healthy team, and when we put those two things together, I think we're going to really mature into the team that we want to be. So, it's a step in the right direction, even though it's a disappointing night."

On his assist on the equalizer...

"Djordje [Mihailovic] led me well, put me in a good position, made my first touch go to the end line. And, you know, Rafa [Navarro], he's got a lot of ambition, and he always wants to make that run. So, I knew that he would make it, and I saw a little gap front post and played it there. I'm happy to see him put two away tonight. I think with a striker, the more goals they're scoring, the better they play. And Rafa is looking good."

- ColoradoRapids.com | @ColoradoRapids -

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.