CF Montréal Edged, 1-0, by Minnesota United FC

March 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota - In its second match of the season, CF Montréal lost 1-0 to Minnesota United FC on Saturday evening at Allianz Field.

The Montrealers kept the score at 0-0 in the first half, but Minnesota scored the winning goal in the 68th minute when Kelvin Yeboah completed Tani Oluwaseyi's play.

CF Montréal will play its next match on Saturday, March 8 at BC Place in Vancouver at 9:30pm EST (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

MATCH NOTES:

-Victor Loturi received his first start with CF Montréal.

-Aleksander Guboglo played his first minutes in MLS, becoming the 20th Academy player to play in MLS with the Club.

-Bryce Duke earned his 70th MLS start.

-Jonathan Sirois reached 6,000 regular-season minutes mark.

Post-game comments from head coach Laurent Courtois, Jonathan Sirois and Joel Waterman:

LAURENT COURTOIS

"First start this season for Jabang and Loturi, Jules-Anthony back from injury, Guboglo's debut, so there are bits of satisfaction. We're trying to get as many players on the same wavelength as possible. It was also a match that wasn't all that easy, given the difficult field and climate. Collectively, they managed to absorb some tricky moments, but we lacked the intent to try and score, unlike last game."

JONATHAN SIROIS

"We let a point slip away, so obviously we're disappointed, maybe even a little frustrated, because it was a game within our reach. Even though they're a tough team to play against, we know that when we play our best soccer, we can beat them. A lot of people will say it's because we're a young team and maybe a bit naive, but I think we're pretty smart guys with a good understanding of the game. We need to learn to adapt our game to different situations."

JOEL WATERMAN

"Ousman (Jabang) did a great job, Luca (Petrasso) too by interrupting actions. We need guys like that, who understand our style of play and what we want to do tactically, and who can defend for a good part of the game. We hate losing. We weren't that bad, but maybe we lacked energy at times tonight. Obviously, we're going to learn from that and we won't want to repeat it."

