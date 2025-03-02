San Diego FC Makes MLS Home Debut Before Record-Breaking Attendance at Snapdragon Stadium

March 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) made history again tonight, playing in its first ever home match with a scoreless draw against St. Louis CITY SC in front of a record-setting crowd at Snapdragon Stadium.

SDFC is off to an unbeaten start to its 2025 campaign, with four points in two matches. The draw came in front of the largest crowd for a sporting event at Snapdragon Stadium as 34,506 fans witnessed the historic match.

From the opening whistle, the home side pressed forward, with Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano, Anders Dreyer, Luca de la Torre and Marcus Ingvartsen orchestrating the attack. Lozano, who left the match with an injury in the 31st minute, got behind the defense on a long volley and cut into the penalty area to take a shot but St. Louis' Kyle Hiebert blocked it just outside the six-yard box in the 26th minute. Ingvartsen also had a shot from about 20 yards out in the 33rd minute but it sailed wide. SDFC's defense stood its ground in the first half, allowing one shot on target. SDFC Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos made the first half save to stop the shot by CITY SC's Akil Watts.

SDFC midfielder Anibal Godoy had his chance at goal with a left-footed shot from a corner kick in the 40th minute, but it was saved by visiting goalkeeper Roman Bürki. In the second half, SDFC pressed to break the tie, including a header from Ingvartsen in the 74th minute that sailed over the crossbar after defender Paddy McNair connected with a header off a corner kick.

SDFC came off a 2-0 victory against the defending MLS champion LA Galaxy last week in Carson, Calif., becoming the second expansion team to win their inaugural match since 2019. The club will now focus on its second road match, a Matchday 3 affair at Real Salt Lake on Saturday, March 8 at America First Stadium.

Postgame Notes:

- SDFC made its official MLS home debut as the 30th MLS franchise in the league's 30th anniversary, with a scoreless draw against Western Conference rival St. Louis CITY SC.

- SDFC remains unbeaten in its inaugural season with tonight's draw against St. Louis CITY SC.

- The Club set a Snapdragon Stadium record with 34,506 fans in attendance for the home debut. It was the largest crowd for a sporting event in stadium history.

- SDFC Midfielder Emmanuel Boateng made his San Diego FC debut when he came on as a substitute in the 31st minute.

- Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos earned his second consecutive clean sheet.

- San Diego FC is the first expansion club to not concede a goal in its first two matches since Seattle Sounders in 2009.

- SDFC dominated possession, controlling 67% of the ball compared to St. Louis CITY SC's 33%.

- SDFC also led in passing, completing 639 passes to St. Louis CITY SC's 283.

- SDFC Chris McVey made his 79th all-time MLS appearance.

- 18-year-old newcomer Luca Bombino appeared on the matchday roster for the first time since signing with the Club on Feb. 25.

- SDFC Chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour and Vice-Chairman Cody Martinez were in attendance, along with the club's star-studded partners, including Manny Machado, Issa Rae, Tems, and Jocko Willink.

Next Game

Next up, SDFC will visit Real Salt Lake at America First Field on Saturday, March 8, at 6:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

Match Information

2025 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC (1-0-1, 4pts) vs. St. Louis CITY SC (0-0-2, 2pts)

Saturday - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Franco Negri (caution) 37'

STL - Eduard Loewen (caution 39')

STL - Simon Becher (caution 44')

SD - Anibal Godoy (caution 68')

STL - Conrad Wallem (caution 73')

STL - Christopher Durkin (caution 76')

STL - Kyle Hiebert (caution 87')

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK CJ Dos Santos, D Jasper Löffelsend (Willam Kumado, 79"), D Christopher McVey, D Paddy McNair, D Franco Negri (Ian Pilcher, 71'; M Jeppe Tverskov, M Aníbal Godoy (Onni Valakari, 71), M Luca de la Torre; F Anders Dreyer, Marcus Ingvartsen, F Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Emmanuel Boateng, 31', Tomás Ángel 79')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pablo Sisniega, F Alex Mighten, D Luca Bombino, M Alejandro Alvarado.

TOTAL SHOTS: 16; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES: 2

ST. LOUIS CITY SC: GK Roman Buerki; D Henry Kessler, D Tomas Totland, D Kyle Hiebert, D Janmes Horn; M Conrad Wallem (Joshua Yaro, 79;), M Eduard Loewen (Alfredo Morales, 61'), M Marcel Hartel (Celio Pompeu, 86'), M Akil Watts, M Cedric Teucher (Christopher Durkin, 46'), F Simon Becher (Joao Klauss, 61').

Substitutes Not Used: GK Ben Lundt, D Timo Baumgartl, M Christopher Durkin, FJoao Klauss.

TOTAL SHOTS: 2; SHOTS ON GOAL: 1; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 0; SAVES: 1

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistant Referees: Nick Uranga

Fourth Official: Felisha Mariscal

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: John Krill

Weather: Cloudy, 55 degrees

Attendance: 34,506 (Stadium Record)

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

