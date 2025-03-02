LA Galaxy Square off against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place Today, Sunday, March 2

March 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







VANCOUVER, B.C. - Following a 2-0 loss to San Diego FC in the 2025 MLS Regular Season Home Opener at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, the LA Galaxy travel to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place on Sunday, March 2 (2:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Today's match marks the 37th meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Whitecaps FC, with LA leading the all-time series 17-12-7. Against Vancouver, the Galaxy hold a 16-11-7 record in league play, a 0-1-0 record in Leagues Cup action and a 1-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In two meetings between LA and Vancouver during the 2024 campaign, the Galaxy held a 2-0-0 (7 GF, 3 GA). In 16 all-time regular-season matches played on the road against Vancouver, LA holds a 5-7-4 (22 GF, 27 GA) record. In the last meeting between the two teams at BC Place, LA earned a 3-1 victory over the Whitecaps on April 13, 2024. In the last matchup between LA and Vancouver, the Galaxy defeated the Whitecaps 4-2 at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sept. 21, 2024. In 21 matches played on the road across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy held a record of 8-8-5 (35 GF, 32 GA).

2025 Concacaf Champions League - Round of 16

The LA Galaxy begin 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup action in the Round of 16 of the competition and will square off against Costa Rican Primera División side Club Sport Herediano. The first leg of the Round of 16 will take place at Estadio Jose Rafael "Fello" Meza Ivankovich on Wednesday, March 5 (5:30 p.m. PT), while the second leg of the Round of 16 will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Media will be able to apply for media credentials for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg match at Dignity Health Sports Park by visiting www.LAGalaxy.com/credentials.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver Whitecaps FC

2025 MLS Regular Season

Sunday, March 2, 2025 | 2:00 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 2:10 p.m. PT)

BC Place | Vancouver, B.C.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Mark Rogondino (Play-By-Play); Heath Pearce (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Pablo Ramirez (Play-By-Play); Jesus Bracamontes (Analyst)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.