Minnesota United Secure Three Points During 2025 Home Opener Against Cf Montréal

March 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota United secured the first victory and shutout of its 2025 season in a 1-0 win over CF Montréal during the team's Home Opener on Saturday night. Kelvin Yeboah notched the only goal of the match in the 69th minute. Next, the Loons head west to face San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on March 8.

9' - Minnesota United created their first scoring opportunity when forward Kelvin Yeboah obtained possession of the ball in the middle of the field. Fellow forward Tani Oluwaseyi made a run on the right side, finding the through ball sent by Yeboah, creating a one-versus-one opportunity with Jonathan Sirois. Oluwaseyi fired off a shot that was ultimately ruled offside.

20' - The Loons continued to put pressure on Montréal after Finnish international Robin Lod picked the ball off the Canadian side inside the 18-yard box. Lod created space, cutting the ball back for a left-footed shot that was saved by Sirois.

30' - Minnesota continued to take shots from the 18-yard box after Joaquin Pereyra found an opening where he chipped the ball in, but was unable to score.

36' - Montréal forward Prince Owusu and MNUFC defender Michael Boxall went up against one another in a foot race to the Loons endline. Fighting for possession, Boxall was able to poke the ball out from Owusu before he could get a shot off. Conceding a corner kick for the opposition.

42' - The Loons found another shot near the target after defender Anthony Markanich gained possession on the right side of the 18-yard box and found Oluwaseyi near the penalty spot, passing it off to Yeboah at the top of the box. Yeboah fired off a shot that was cleared by the captain, Joel Waterman. Bongokuhle Hlongwane found the other side of the clearance, bringing it down, finding a narrow shot from the left side and missing just wide of the left post.

51' - Minnesota found their first scoring opportunity of the second half after a long ball was sent into the box from a set piece. Pereyra, on top of the box, took a volley-shot off the bounce, connecting with Yeboah's head, but the Ghanaian-Italian's header skimmed the top of the goal post.

57' - MNUFC saw yet another scoring opportunity after Oluwaseyi found Hassani Dotson making a run toward the top of the box and played the ball to Yeboah on the right side. Yeboah took a touch and attempted a left-footed shot, but it ended up in Sirois' hands.

62' - Yeboah created a one-versus-one against Sirois, but was fouled from behind before getting a shot off. The referee initially awarded a penalty kick to Minnesota, but after a VAR review, the penalty kick was overturned and a goal kick for Montréal was the end result of the play.

69' - Minnesota scored the lone goal of the night as defender Michael Boxall delivered a long throw-in into the box. Montréal attempted to clear the ball but it found Oluwaseyi near the penalty spot. He then played it in the air to Yeboah at the top of the six-yard box, where Yeboah pushed it over the line to score the game-winning goal.

GOAL SUMMARY

1-0 MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (Tani Oluwaseyi) - 69'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MTL - Ousman Jabang (caution) - 43'

MIN - Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi (caution) - 48'

MTL - Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (caution) - 67'

NOTABLE STATS

1 - Midfielder Owen Gene made his MLS and MNUFC debut during the Home Opener as a substitute.

1 - Minnesota United won their first Home Opener since 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium, and notably captured three points for the first time in a Home Opener at Allianz Field since the venue opened in 2019.

49 - Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair earned his 49th win in net (all competitions) with MNUFC on Saturday night, and is now one win away from earning his 50th victory.

ATTENDANCE: 17,745

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Kelvin Yeboah

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Anthony Markanich (Devin Padelford 90' + 6'), Morris Duggan, Michael Boxall ©, Carlos Harvey, Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Jefferson Diaz 87') M Joaquin Pereyra (Sang Bin Jeong 77'), Hassani Dotson, Robin Lod (Owen Gene 87'); F Kelvin Yeboah, Tani Oluwaseyi (Wil Trapp 76')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D Nicolás Romero; M Hoyeon Jung, Sam Shashoua

CF Montréal XI: GK Jonathan Sirois; D Luca Petrasso, Ousman Jabang, Joel Waterman ©; M Tom Pearce (Fabian Herbers 76), Bryce Duke (Jules-Anthony Vilsaint 76'), Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Yuri Guboglo 69'), Nathan Saliba, Victor Loturi; F Prince Owusu, Caden Clark

Substitutes Not Used: GK GK Sebastian Breza; D Fernando Álvarez, Brandan Craig, Dante Sealy; M Kwadwo Opoku, F Sunusi Ibrahim

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES

PayPal Park | San Jose, California

03.08.2025 | MLS 2024 Regular Season | Match 3

9:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

On his overall thoughts on the match...

"I was really pleased that we won the game because I felt like it was certainly something we deserved. It didn't necessarily look cut and dry until we scored the goal, but I felt up until that point we were really good value for it. We restricted them to very little. We had a number of really good chances. I would say we controlled the game without really having the absolute lion's share of the ball, but we were in control throughout. You always felt like we were one little bit of spark, one combination coming off, one of the forwards being really decisive away from putting it out of sight. So I felt like we got what we deserved for sure."

On the improvement of the defensive performance and what he believes contributed to that...

"We obviously had a really solid base last year. I think if you were to look at us post-Leagues Cup last year, we were for sure one of the strongest teams defensively across all 29 teams that were involved. I felt and I think we have continued in that vein. In the first couple of games, I'm sure if you are watching us from a far and you are seeing those two performances you are seeing a team that is very difficult to beat, seeing a team that gives very few chances away, is very comfortable defending in a certain way, but can also create. And I think you have seen that tonight, we've had a number of really good chances. We were very purposeful in how we make attacks. You are seeing us create attacks in a very patterned way. You are seeing the same types of chances over and over again which for me is the mark of a good team."

On having chances but struggling to put the ball in the net through the first games...

"I was asked that question the other week. I don't think we will struggle over the course of the season. I really trust that we've got forward players that can take chances. I think we were very close on a number of occasions today, we obviously have lots of variety in the front line. We've got lots of players that can hurt the opposition in a number of different ways and we are keen to make sure we see the best of that. We've tried today with two forwards again in which I feel gives us a real edge at the top of the pitch. We finished with two 10's and a number 9, I felt like even in that shape we were a threat for sure on the counter-attack. I don't worry. I don't worry about that in the long run, I feel like we will come good for sure."

On his takeaway on the goal...

"I think it was something that we have worked on a lot. Something that we...it looks messy but there is a lot of purpose to that. We are a team that has to be, and we want to be, we put a lot of effort into being a big threat on set plays. I think if you look at the makeup of our lineup, we've got a powerful side, we've got an aggressive side in the air, we have to make sure we capitalize on those moments. So I'm pleased it has come early on in the season because I'm sure if we are to be successful over the course of this year a big part of that will be based on those moments both for and against and without tempting fate we've tightened up on the other end in that sense too."

On other than winning the match, what pleased him the most...

"It is the base we have defensively. I think that for us to compete with the top clubs in the MLS we have to defend in a very solid way and I think we could be one of the best in that sense. I think that for the rivals of the future, they are going to see a team that is very difficult, it will be very difficult to come here and be successful. That is one thing that I want to set immediately because last season our performances at home were not good enough. I am very happy that today, we have started with a result and a performance that says that we can be very competitive here. And we have a very solid defensive base and I know that we are a team that is going to improve and evolve every week because that is what we have done up to this point."

On [Tani] Oluwaseyi and [Kelvin] Yeboah learning to play together up top...

"It's not without its teething problems, but I think it's too easy a narrative to jump on the fact that sometimes it looks a bit messy. Sometimes they're [Tani Oluwaseyi and Kelvin Yeboah] too far apart. Sometimes they are too close. Sometimes they cross paths unnecessarily. Sometimes they are a little bit detached from one another. I think you are likely to see that with two number 9's. You are likely to see a little bit of messiness in particular if you use them the way that we do. I feel like the main thing I am concerned about is that when the opposition looks at us they see a big problem. In that sense, I'm absolutely convinced that if you are the opposition in the coming weeks and you look at our first two games you are seeing problems. I'm really convinced that is something we've now got in our locker. I think over the course of the last two games we've made it work really well that last year we often couldn't. And you've seen toward the end of the game we have been able to revert pretty comfortably to what we were doing last year and hopefully that's a hallmark of a team that plays with real variety and adaptability."

On Anthony Markanich and what he can give the team going forward...

"He's very different to Jo [Joseph Rosales] and I would say he's a defender first, Joe is definitely an attacker first on that side. So I think that we probably didn't quite have the continuity and the dynamism and the constant attacking threat we've had in home games on that side. But we were very solid defensively and Anthony [Markanich] is a real competitor. He is someone that is a quiet guy off the pitch, but once he crosses the white lines he is a real competitor. He is someone that is super aggressive. He is the sort of guy the rest of the back line would want to go to the trenches with. I feel like he has demonstrated that tonight and I have no qualms with him playing. And I've almost to an extent been looking for an opportunity for him to play because you feel like over the course of this season we are going to need the depth. Rosales spends a lot of time away this year with his national team and there is a lot of travel that entails. I feel like to have Anthony ready to play and in really good shape to step in and compete for that spot is important for us."

On what he thought of the penalty kick call that was reversed...

"I haven't seen it back yet in real detail. I think there were strong shouts on our bench that it probably should have been a penalty. But yeah that's probably all I will say on that and fortunately I can stand here and not dwell on it too much because of the result."

On how he feels on the team as they begin the season...

"I am very happy with the recent performances. Particularly against LA [LAFC] a good performance. And today we have seen many of the things we have done well against LA [LAFC]. And what I like most is that you can clearly see what we are as a team. We have a very clear identity. As I said before, a very solid base defensively. Today, despite the fact that we only had 45%, I think, of possession on the ball, we created many opportunities and that is very important for me, for us, as we are a team that can attack with a good rhythm that can create a lot with little, in a certain sense. and I think we have done that today and we have continued with what we have done against LA [LAFC]. And in the short term I want to continue in that way and ensure that as a team we evolve. Because since my time here we have done it. Every game we have improved and that is important with a young group that can improve."

On why he started Robin Lod and used Wil Trapp as a substitute...

"I want it to be very clear that we will rotate, we will use players in a really strategic way over the course of the season and Wil [Trapp] wasn't left out of the team for performance reasons in any way. I thought Wil was really, really good last week, and adding to that last year, Wil was super reliable for us. For sure, one of the first names on the team sheet and him coming out of the team today was me setting the course for us making sure that across Hassani [Dotson], Robin [Lod], Joaquin [Pereyra], Wil, Owen [Gene], Hoyeon [Jung], and maybe Carlos [Harvey] from time to time that we have a real sense of everyone being able to contribute and come the end of the year, I want to have 20 players that are really connected to what we're doing. So, I felt like possibly as it did pan out today, that this would be a game that will be really useful [for Wil] to come off the bench and hopefully help us close it out, which he did really, really well. So, that's the path I've set, hopefully that we're going to use each of these guys in a way that we see is most appropriate for the upcoming game, and they all feel that there's a genuine policy around rotation and that the hierarchy isn't particularly clear."

On how he will get Bongokuhle Hlongwane into the offense this season...

"Yeah, that's an ongoing one with Bongi [Bongokuhle Hlongwane] for sure and he's really improved as a player since I've been here, not just my doing, but he's really matured, I would say, he's really reliable defensively. I think, if he's a player that's got aspirations to go and play at a higher level, then if I'm at a club at that level looking at him, I'd be far happier with him now that I would have been 12 months ago in the sense he's much more complete, he's much more reliable, much more trustworthy, competitive defensively, so he's in a good spot. But, he's also a player that can contribute offensively and you've seen tonight he's had a couple of good moments, he had a couple of good chances. I don't think it's for, up until this point him not being in the positions that he wants to be in, he's having an opportunity to do so. You're seeing that he's got a little bit of liberty on that side to come and play, in off the front a little bit and he links really well with Tani [Oluwaseyi] and Kelvin [Yeboah] when he's at his best, but also to play on the side where he's most comfortable. It's for him to use that space that we give him that freedom that we give him and make sure that he pops up in the areas that he wants to. But, I feel in terms of his contribution as a squad member, he's right up there at the moment and someone that I can really look to be competitive, to be trustworthy, and to carry out what we want him to."

On subbing in Owen Gene and his plans with the new signings Nicolás Romero and Hoyeon Jung...

"Owen [Gene] came on slightly earlier than that, but he was for sure, someone that we're keen to get on the pitch. We wanted to make sure that he's able to make his first steps with us here at Minnesota. I don't think it's ever an easy situation to put in a player that you haven't seen up close in a competitive game with ten minutes or so to go when you're 1-0 up. There's always that tension and to an extent an element of unknown around it, but he's done really well for us so far in training. He's a player that I know in a situation like that, he can come on and be reliable defensively, he's aggressive, he covers ground really well, so it was a justified change and he's someone that I'm sure will slowly, slowly make his way to being a more important player as the weeks and months go on. But, we're quite fortunate in the sense as I've described when you count him and Hoyeon [Jung] and you add them to the midfield players, we've got good competition in there at the moment, and I want to make sure that there is that sense of rotation and that we use them all well and they all feel that they contribute."

FORWARD KELVIN YEBOAH

On what it meant to score in the Home Opener...

"It is so important and I'm so grateful because I feel like every time I come to Allianz Field I'm raking the goals in. So grateful, grateful for the fans, grateful for the team and it's a good feeling."

On the difficulty of the goal scored...

"Finally I got one easy, we were talking about this because it was actually funny, with Cam [assistant coach Cameron Knowles]. We were talking about second post goals. You go five, six on the second post and as soon as he said it, I was there and then it happened."

On the reversed penalty kick decision...

"You feel so, you also feel so? For me it was quite amazing because I go to shoot and he touched me... actually kicked me and then I fell, but after the referee after he watched the VAR [replay] he was also like... I think he also took some minutes because he was not too sure [but he reversed the decision]."

On standing in the cold during the match...

"It's definitely hard."

On how it felt to win at home...

"We did a very great job defensively and in the midfield and we got a goal so I think it was an amazing start, especially at home."

On what he and Tani [Oluwaseyi] are doing to be on the same page...

"I mean today he [Tani Oluwaseyi] assisted me so it was actually a good connection there. We are working in every training, every time on the pitch too we try to combine and create space for each other so that the other person can have the opportunity to score. I think I set him up and he had some chances and he set me up so I had some chances so it was really good."

On missed opportunities in the first half and how that impacted him later in the game...

"The way I see it, every time you miss, you're one step closer and I knew I had some chances where maybe other days I would've scored, maybe not but it didn't happen. I knew that this game would for sure give me a goal."

On evolution of on-field relationship with Tani [Oluwaseyi]...

"Last year when I came in I played alone. I was also comfortable playing alone but the coach thinks it will create more for the team and for myself to become even more of a threat. So playing with two can be very dangerous and now we are getting the hang of it, game by game we are getting better."

On how him and Tani [Oluwaseyi]'s chemistry can challenge a defense...

"The defense has to think about one more person for sure. So you can use the movement of the other striker so you have more space. Having another striker there is always helpful."

FORWARD TANI OLUWASEYI

On if it felt like it was a night of pressing and waiting for a defensive mistake most of the game...

"A little bit of both. That's always an emphasis of a lot of our games, we're really solid defensively so we're always going to wait for the other team's mistakes or try and create it ourselves, but if you watch our game against LA, it's similar to this game as well. That's probably going to be a trend with the way we play, there's going to be games where we have more of the ball. With a ball-possessing team like Montreal usually is, it's probably how the game was going to go. But, we knew we can hit them on the counter, and we knew we'd be dangerous when we won those balls in-between."

On if he believes the team is starting to form its identity defensively...

"Yeah for sure, going back to last year, that's where we were the last ten games, we were one of the best defensive teams in the league, and coming into this season, it's been an emphasis for us, and having that strong base allows us to work on other things offensively. Because we're strong defensively, we're going to improve on the offensive end and become a more rounded team."

On what the points of emphasis are now that Kelvin and Tani are trying to work on as they play with two strikers...

"The biggest thing that the coaches have tried to stress to us is to be closer to each other because we have our different attributes and traits. Where sometimes I might drift wide or he might come short, and you see the gap between us is a little wide, so the coaches have tried to tell us to stay as close to each other as possible and play off of each other whether it's one flick, or it's one connecting with the other, that's the biggest thing for us and just making sure that we're always around each other a little bit so there's at least one option because sometimes the midfielders can't get there on time but i'm always going to be right next to him on that."

On if it's difficult to have two things on his mind when having a yard of space instead of just getting the ball and shooting...

"Yeah for sure, when you have a breakaway and it's just me, it's easier to process things, but if there's other things going around, the great players are able to process those things quickly and pick the best option, and that's something I'm trying to do and I can work on to improve."

On what he's seen from Eric Ramsay on how much the set pieces are emphasized...

"For us, it's making sure we're not too worried about that first contact, we're worried about who gets the second contact, and on the goal we get, we fight for that first one, it's not clean, but then it's the second contact that leads to the goal. It's making sure that you're mobile and you're ready for wherever the ball might drop and we work on where our runs are supposed to end up and today we executed. We're going to get five or six [chances] a game, but if we execute on one like we did today, we can up our goal contributions."

On what it means for him to get a goal in the second game...

"It's cool, I think last year I started with the first game so I'm a little slower this year but It's always good to contribute. When you can contribute and get the win from it, it feels much better. For us, It's good that we got the win, we probably could've gotten a couple more goals, I myself could've had a goal as well, but it helps us build perfectly for next week."

On if he felt like there were some chances left out on the pitch...

"We're happy, we put together a complete game, 90 minutes, we got the clean sheet so there are things we're happier about, but for me, I try to be always hard on myself, and there are moments I'm going to watch back and want back again so, we'll leave positive, but there's always room for improvement."

