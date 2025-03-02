Navarro Earns Brace as Rapids Draw with FC Dallas 3-3 to Open 2025 MLS Home Campaign

March 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Captain Keegan Rosenberry opened the scoring in the 6th minute, lofting a ball deep into the box that dropped just past Dallas goalkeeper's hands. The goal marks the first for the Rapids in their 2025 MLS campaign.

Rafael Navarro secured a brace in the draw, scoring in the 39th and 72nd minutes. The two goals mark his fourth and fifth goals in three games against Dallas.

Oliver Larraz contributed two assists, first on Rosenberry's opening goal and then on Navarro's second to equalize 3-3.

Anderson Rosa, available for the match on a short-term call-up, made his club and MLS debut when he subbed on in the 83rd minute for Reggie Cannon.

Starting XI

Zack Steffen, Keegan Rosenberry (C), Reggie Cannon (Anderson Rosa 83'), Chidozie Awaziem (Michael Edwards 64'), Oliver Larraz (Omir Fernandez 73'), Rafael Navarro, Djordje Mihailovic, Josh Atencio (Connor Ronan 64'), Ian Murphy, Cole Bassett, Kévin Cabral (Calvin Harris 73')

Substitutes

Adam Beaudry, Wayne Frederick, Alex Harris, Kimani Stewart-Baynes

