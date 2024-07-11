FC Dallas Falls 2-1 in Extra Time to Sporting Kansas City

July 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kansas - FC Dallas' Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run comes to an end after suffering a 2-1 defeat in extra time to Sporting Kansas City following a weather delay late Wednesday night at Children's Mercy Park.

A MUSA GOAL, OPEN CUP EDITION

Forward Petar Musa secured Dallas' equalizer in the 86th minute to send the match to extra time. This is Musa's seventh goal in his last six games and 12th of the year across all competitions. Musa was assisted by Asier Illarramendi, his first assist in the U.S. Open Cup.

FC DALLAS IN THE U.S. OPEN CUP

FC Dallas reached the quarterfinal stage of the U.S. Open Cup for the 17th time since its first appearance in the tournament in 1996, two more than any other team in that time.

UP NEXT: EYES SET ON THE GALAXY

FC Dallas returns to MLS play at Toyota Stadium on July 13 versus the LA Galaxy for its Christmas in July night presented by Chick-fil-A. The match will kick off at 7:30PM CT. The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app in Spanish and English, and Talk Radio 1190 AM in English.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

Thoughts on the performance tonight...

"This game hurts, because I felt like we had so many chances to score, even at the final moments of the game. Talking about the attitude of the players, I have nothing but excellent things to say. In the end the game is about scoring. We concede a lot of goals and we always have to score three or four to win a game. We will head home, rest up and focus on the next challenge."

Midfielder Tsiki Ntsabeleng

On the result...

"A little bit of luck wasn't on our side. We showed good character to come back but, like I said, we needed a bit of luck to get the ball over the line to score the second and third goals."

Forward Eugene Ansah

On the result tonight...

"This was a better response from the last game we played here. It is frustrating to not get the result. For me personally, I think the team responded well. We need to focus on the details and we need to just be strong. We need to do better in the next game."

