MNUFC Defender Michael Boxall Selected to New Zealand Roster for Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

July 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that veteran defender Michael Boxall will join the New Zealand U23 Men's National Team when it competes in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics later this month. Boxall was selected as one of New Zealand's allotted three players that are 23 years or older, listed as an "overage player".

This is notably the third Olympics call-up that Boxall has earned for the Kiwis squad, where he was previously called-up to the rosters for the Beijing 2008 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Minnesota United center back made two starts during the group stage of the Beijing Olympics.

For the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, New Zealand was placed in Group A and is slated to face Guinea on Wednesday, July 24; the United States on Saturday, July 27; and France on Tuesday, July 30.

Boxall has made over 70 appearances for New Zealand across both youth and senior team competitions dating back to 2005. With the All Whites senior squad, he has been capped 48 times.

New Zealand Paris 2024 Summer Olympics Schedule

Wed., July 24 vs. Guinea, 10:00 a.m. CT

Sat., July 27 vs. United States, 12:00 p.m. CT

Tue., July 30 vs. France, 12:00 p.m. CT

