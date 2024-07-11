MNUFC Defender Michael Boxall Selected to New Zealand Roster for Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
July 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that veteran defender Michael Boxall will join the New Zealand U23 Men's National Team when it competes in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics later this month. Boxall was selected as one of New Zealand's allotted three players that are 23 years or older, listed as an "overage player".
This is notably the third Olympics call-up that Boxall has earned for the Kiwis squad, where he was previously called-up to the rosters for the Beijing 2008 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Minnesota United center back made two starts during the group stage of the Beijing Olympics.
For the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, New Zealand was placed in Group A and is slated to face Guinea on Wednesday, July 24; the United States on Saturday, July 27; and France on Tuesday, July 30.
Boxall has made over 70 appearances for New Zealand across both youth and senior team competitions dating back to 2005. With the All Whites senior squad, he has been capped 48 times.
New Zealand Paris 2024 Summer Olympics Schedule
Wed., July 24 vs. Guinea, 10:00 a.m. CT
Sat., July 27 vs. United States, 12:00 p.m. CT
Tue., July 30 vs. France, 12:00 p.m. CT
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 11, 2024
- D.C. United and Guidehouse Celebrate Military Appreciation Night with Festivities Planned for July 13 Match - D.C. United
- Colorado Rapids Forward Kimani Stewart-Baynes Named to Canadian U-20 National Team for Upcoming Concacaf Men's Under-20 Championship in Mexico - Colorado Rapids
- MNUFC Defender Michael Boxall Selected to New Zealand Roster for Paris 2024 Summer Olympics - Minnesota United FC
- MLSE and Bill Manning, President of TFC and Argonauts, Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Toronto FC
- Charlotte FC Defender Adilson Malanda Signs New Contract - Charlotte FC
- Audi Named Official Premium Automotive Partner of Inter Miami CF, Celebrating the Power of Performance - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Announces Expansion of Eighteen Threads, Grand Opening Saturday, June 22 - San Diego FC
- Reggaeton Star LUNAY to Perform at San Diego FC's #ChuckyMania Fan Fest on Thursday, June 13 - San Diego FC
- LAFC Advances to Semifinals of U.S. Open Cup; Defeats New Mexico United 3-1 - Los Angeles FC
- FC Dallas Falls 2-1 in Extra Time to Sporting Kansas City - FC Dallas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- MNUFC Defender Michael Boxall Selected to New Zealand Roster for Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
- Minnesota United Falls On The Road Against The La Galaxy
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Goalkeeper Francesco Montali to a Short-Term Agreement
- Minnesota United FC at LA Galaxy Preview
- Minnesota United Falls 3-1 at Home Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC