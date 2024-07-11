LAFC Advances to Semifinals of U.S. Open Cup; Defeats New Mexico United 3-1

July 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) advanced to the Semifinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for the first time since 2018 with a 3-1 win over USL Championship side New Mexico United FC in the Quarterfinals on Wednesday night at BMO Stadium. Timothy Tillman, David Martínez and Mateusz Bogusz each scored for LAFC in the win, which extended the club's unbeaten streak in all competitions to 13 games.

LAFC will now face the Seattle Sounders on the road in the Open Cup Semifinals on August 27 or 28. The exact date and time of the game will be determined at a later date, with the winner of that game advancing to the Open Cup Final on Wednesday, September 25, against the winner of the other Semifinal between Sporting Kansas City and Indy Eleven.

Timothy Tillman gave LAFC a perfect start in the sixth minute, collecting the rebound of a Mateusz Bogusz shot and hitting a right-footed shot past New Mexico goalkeeper Alex Tambakis to give the home side an early 1-0 lead.

David Martínez doubled LAFC's lead in the 37th minute when he scored his first-ever goal at BMO Stadium. Martinez saw his first shot saved by Tambakis, but the rebound came straight back to him and he was able to find the back of the net with his second attempt, making the score 2-0 going into the halftime break.

New Mexico United pulled a goal back in the 57th minute when Greg Hurst collected a pass from Nanan Houssou and curled a shot past Hugo Lloris and inside the post to make the score 2-1.

The score would stay that way until the 77th minute when Bogusz put the game away with his 13th goal of the season in all competitions. Bogusz collected a pass from Tillman at midfield and raced at the New Mexico defense before cutting back onto his right foot and firing a shot into the net to give LAFC a 3-1 win and a berth in the Open Cup Semifinals.

LAFC returns to MLS action on Saturday, July 13, when the club hosts the Columbus Crew at BMO Stadium in a rematch of MLS Cup 2023. That game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT and is available for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN LA app and 980 AM La Mera Mera.

NEWS & NOTES

With the win, LAFC is now unbeaten in a club-record 13 straight games, including three U.S. Open Cup games.

The club is 12-0-1 in that time, outscoring opponents 33-7.

LAFC is now 10-3-2 all-time in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, including an 8-2-0 mark at home.

LAFC is into the Semifinals of the Open Cup for the second time in club history, and the first time since the club's inaugural 2018 season.

This was the seventh time that LAFC has faced a non-MLS team in the Open Cup, with the club winning six of those matches and advancing on penalties in the seventh.

Three of those seven games have come against USL Championship sides this year, with LAFC defeating the Las Vegas Lights in the Round of 32 and Loudoun United in the Round of 16 before knocking off New Mexico United tonight.

Timothy Tillman scored his second Open Cup goal of the season and his sixth in all competitions.

Tillman has now scored or assisted on the opening goal in all three of LAFC's Open Cup matches this year. He set up Kei Kamara's opener against Las Vegas and then scored the opener against Loudoun.

Tillman also collected an assist on Mateusz Bogusz's second-half goal, giving him two assists this year in the Open Cup. His two assists in Open Cup play are tied for the team-lead with Denis Bouanga, while his four goal involvements are tied for the team lead with Cristian Olivera.

David Martínez made his first-ever start in an LAFC shirt and scored his first goal at BMO Stadium.

Martínez was playing his first-ever U.S. Open Cup game, as was goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who finished the game with three saves.

Bogusz scored the first U.S. Open Cup goal of his career in the second half. He is the sixth different player to score for LAFC in the Open Cup this year.

During LAFC's 13-game unbeaten streak, Bogusz has 10 goals and five assists. All 15 of those goal contributions, except tonight's goal, have come in MLS play.

Bogusz now has 13 goals in all competitions this season, leaving him one behind Bouanga for the team lead.

