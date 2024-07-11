Colorado Rapids Forward Kimani Stewart-Baynes Named to Canadian U-20 National Team for Upcoming Concacaf Men's Under-20 Championship in Mexico

July 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







*COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids forward Kimani Stewart-Baynes has been named to the final Canadian U-20 National Team roster for its upcoming appearance in the Concacaf Men's Under-20 Championship in July, Canada Soccer announced today. The forward will report to Mexico on July 15 with the competition running from July 18 to August 4.

"We are incredibly delighted for Kimani to receive this call-up," said Colorado Rapids Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "We are proud that he's earned this opportunity and look forward to seeing him excel and continue his development on the international stage."

This will be the second call to the U-20 national team for Stewart-Baynes since being drafted fourth overall by the Rapids in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft from the University of Maryland. The 19-year-old participated in the 2024 Concacaf Under-20 Championship qualifiers this past February with Canada in Trinidad & Tobago. Stewart-Baynes appeared in all three matches and logged 158 minutes in the qualifying matches.

The forward made his MLS debut on March 23 against the Houston Dynamo after being subbed on in the 82nd minute. Stewart-Baynes has delivered an assist in 57 minutes of MLS play over five appearances, with the assist coming in a 3-2 home win against LAFC. The former Terrapin has also started and appeared in four matches with Rapids 2, adding two goals and two assists over 337 minutes across all competitions.

At the collegiate level, Stewart-Baynes shone at the University of Maryland in his one season as a freshman in 2023. In 14 appearances with Maryland, the forward logged three goals and four assists on his way to earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year for the second time in program history.

Canada will be participating in their 25th Concacaf Under-20 Championship looking for their third title. The side would secure its spot in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup if it were to advance to the tournament's semifinal round. In the group stage, Canada will match up with Honduras, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

