New York Red Bulls Name Chris Moseley as Head of Medical, Sam Goldberg as Head of Player Personnel

July 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The New York Red Bulls have named Chris Moseley as the team's Head of Medical and Sam Goldberg as Head of Player Personnel.

Moseley, who recently served as Head Physiotherapist at Middlesbrough FC for over a decade, will oversee the medical strategy for Red Bull New York and will help with the development of our First and Second team players' respective medical plans.

"Bringing Chris to our club will help our players immensely," Head of Sport Jochen Schneider said. "His experience and expertise in treating athletes in our sport will help our players succeed."

He will oversee the team's athletic training and physical therapy staff with New York, as well as liaise with the team's external doctors and medical staff.

"I'm thrilled to join the Red Bulls," Moseley said. "I'm excited for this new journey in MLS with this top-tier organization."

Moseley served Boro for 22 seasons - 1,012 matches - first working as the First Team Physiotherapist before being promoted to Head Physio in 2011. He started his career as First Team Physiotherapist at Stoke City F.C. for two seasons.

Goldberg previously served as Manager of Data Science & Analytics for the club, joining in 2021. He leads the team's strategic initiatives and long-term planning, while working with key stakeholders to incorporate an evidence-based framework into daily decision making.

"Sam is a great mind and we're thrilled to see him continue to grow within our club," Schneider said. "His knowledge and expertise of Major League Soccer and the goals of our club will continue to be invaluable to the organization."

Goldberg will oversee the club's salary budget, roster compliance and data strategy.

"I'm honored to continue with this club and excited to jump into this new role," Goldberg said.

