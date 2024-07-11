Chevron Soccer Academy Returns to Salinas
July 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SALINAS, Calif. - Chevron, in partnership with Alianza de Futbol and the San Jose Earthquakes, is pleased to announce the return of the Chevron Soccer Academy (CSA) to Salinas for a free clinic and tryout. Local youth will receive training designed to give them the tools they need to improve their game.
Approximately 200 Monterey County participants, ages 9-15, will receive soccer training from current and former professionals. Additionally, 200 student athletes, ages 15-17, will participate in a tryout in front of scouts from organizations like United States Soccer Federation (USSF), Atlas Fútbol Club, Club de Fútbol Pachuca, Club de Fútbol América S.A. de C.V., and California State University, Monterey Bay (subject to change). CSA is designed to make youth soccer training and competition opportunities accessible in local communities.
"We are thrilled to bring CSA back to Salinas for a 6th year of soccer fun and STEM education," said Chanel Jolly, Corporate Affairs Manager at Chevron. "We are excited to see what our youth can accomplish both on and off the field and support them as they pursue their full potential."
"The Chevron Soccer Academy lets kids meet the pros and develop meaningful connections with other peers who love soccer. Partnerships with companies like Chevron help us bring these events to local areas and reach our goal of growing soccer in North America," said Heath Pearce, President at For Soccer, the owning entity of Alianza de Futbol.
CSA will take place at the Salinas Regional Soccer Complex on Saturday, July 13 (youth clinic) and Sunday, July 14 (youth tryout). Youth can also engage with the Chevron STEM Zone, which is designed to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education through the science of soccer. Participants will visit the STEM Zone as a dedicated training station and during free time between drills. Participants in Monterey County registered in advance for this free opportunity. To learn more about CSA and upcoming opportunities, please visit www.chevronsocceracademy.com.
