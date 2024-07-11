Houston Dynamo Football Club to Support and Celebrate Houston with 713 H-Town Night

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo Football Club (HDFC) today announced its plans to support and celebrate Houston with a 713 H-Town Night at Shell Energy Stadium when the Dynamo host Minnesota United FC on Saturday, July 13.

Building upon this season's new purple Still Holdin' alternate jersey, the organization will celebrate what makes Houston great, anchored in the unique sights and sounds of Houston culture, while driving support for Houstonians through hurricane relief efforts. A moment of silence will precede the match in remembrance of the victims of Hurricane Beryl.

In addition to planned Hurricane Beryl relief efforts, the Club is offering $13 tickets and will match an additional $13 donation for every ticket sold to assist local organizations supporting the efforts. Fans can find more information and purchase tickets for the match HERE.

Fans will have additional support opportunities throughout matchday, including a food drive benefitting the Houston Food Bank at all entry gates and Orange Avenue where fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items. Additionally, all 50/50 Raffle proceeds will be donated to local organizations, while a donation link will be provided for fans on matchday.

Fans can look forward to several matchday activations, highlighted by Orange Avenue presented by Michelob Ultra on Rusk Street outside of Little Woodrow's - Eado from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Festivities will include a live performance from DJ Candlestick, Houston slab cars from Slabs in the City and a Dynamo alumni meet and greet from 6:30-7:00 p.m. CT.

Fans can enjoy additional 713 H-Town Night activities throughout the evening, including a H-Town Happy Hour, presented by Michelob Ultra, that features $7 domestic bottles from 7:13-8:32 p.m. at all locations in honor of Houston's area codes. Other activations include a Still Holdin' portrait and storytelling station in partnership with Studio D18, where fans can capture their Houston and Dynamo pride to share on social media.

Houston's own, Khody Blake, will bring the sounds of the city to Shell Energy Stadium for the evening. The singer, rapper and producer will take the stage for a special performance at halftime in front of the Corona Premier Bar. Additional local influencers are expected to be in attendance, including Saynt Chris, FamousDex and Skyrah Bliss.

A special 713 H-Town merchandise capsule collection will be exclusively available for purchase at the Team Store on matchday.

Fans are encouraged to exercise caution as they travel downtown as storm cleanup efforts continue and follow @HoustonDynamo on social media for matchday updates.

