D.C. United and Guidehouse Celebrate Military Appreciation Night with Festivities Planned for July 13 Match

July 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United and Guidehouse have announced their initiatives ahead of this year's Military Appreciation Night at Audi Field on July 13 against Nashville SC. D.C. United and Guidehouse, the Black-and-Red's front-of-kit sponsor, will host the United Service Organizations (USO) to honor military families at this year's Military Appreciation Night.

D.C. United and Guidehouse, through their relationships with USO, have invited service and family members, as well as supporters to show their gratitude and provide a special night to remember their service at Audi Field. The families will be welcomed at Audi Field by a private reception hosted by D.C. United and Guidehouse. At halftime of the D.C. United match, Guidehouse will present the USO with a donation to support and help uplift the mission of the USO to provide key services to current and former service members.

"As part of our dynamic partnership with D.C. United, we are honored to elevate our longstanding commitment to our military and their families as this Audi Field event. This Guidehouse donation is a small act which represents our shared passion and commitment to the mission of the USO," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "Supporting the USO allows us to give back to the people who protect our freedoms each and every day, as well as their families who are the force behind the force."

Following the pre-game reception, the invited military families will experience the action at Audi Field from the stadium's premium Events DC Club seating. The first 3,000 fans in attendance at July 13's match will receive a special-edition D.C. United game towel on behalf of Guidehouse and the USO. Fans will have the chance to learn more about the USO and their mission by stopping by their table near Gate A while at Audi Field.

"Guidehouse is firmly committed to supporting our troops and their families in protecting freedom around the world" said Ryan McKeon, Partner at Guidehouse and USO Advisory Council Member. "For over a decade, Guidehouse has been a steadfast supporter of the USO, and donations to organizations like the USO and others play a critical role in supporting the mission. We are so proud to partner with D.C. United and bring together this exciting, first-of-its-kind event to celebrate with our military families."

"Bringing service members, their families and D.C. United fans together at Audi Field this Military Appreciation Night provides a wonderful opportunity for us all to connect through our shared love of the game," said Lisa Marie Riggins, USO Southeast Regional President. "While not everyone serves in the military, everyone can support those who do and their families. The USO mission is fueled by the generous support of partners like Guidehouse, enabling the USO to go where they go around the globe with our programming and support."

"We are excited to use our partnership with Guidehouse to provide a meaningful and special experience for service members through USO who have sacrificed so much to protect our country," said Danita Johnson, D.C. United President of Business Operations. "With "Service" being one of our core community values, we look forward to our ongoing efforts with Guidehouse and the USO to provide year-round support for service members and their families."

D.C. United and Guidehouse announced a multi-year front-of-kit sponsorship on Feb. 15, 2024. Guidehouse is a renowned global provider of consulting and managed services that partners with prominent Fortune 500 companies and public enterprises, specializing in the following categories: defense and security, energy, sustainability, and infrastructure, financial services, health, and state and local government. The Virginia-based business has a workforce of over 16,000 employees spread across the United States, Germany, India, Lithuania, and other global locations.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.