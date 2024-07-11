Charlotte FC Defender Adilson Malanda Signs New Contract

July 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced that defender Adilson Malanda has signed a new contract with the Club through 2026 with a Club option for 2027.

"I'm very happy to sign a new contract with Charlotte FC," said Malanda. "This is a Club that is perfect for my development as a professional footballer, and it's the right place for me right now in my career. I'm excited to continue this season as we push for playoff qualification."

The 22-year-old central defender has blossomed into one of the league's brightest talents and has featured 56 times in MLS play since joining in August 2022.

Malanda scored the game-winning goal in the 2024 MLS Season Opener against NYCFC and has anchored a backline that leads the league in clean sheets.

"Extending Adilson's contract was a key priority for our summer business, and we're delighted for Adi to continue his development in Charlotte," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "Since arriving in the summer of 2022, his quick progression from a young player with potential to key leader of our defense is a prime example of one of the development pathways we have created at this Club. He is undoubtedly destined for a great career ahead."

Malanda originally joined the Club from Rodez AF in France's Ligue 2, having played only 36 matches of senior football.

The Frenchman is the third player under the age of 23 to sign a new contract with the Club this season, following center back partner Andrew Privett and winger Kerwin Vargas.

