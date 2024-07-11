Reggaeton Star LUNAY to Perform at San Diego FC's #ChuckyMania Fan Fest on Thursday, June 13

San Diego FC today announced that LUNAY will perform at ChuckyMania - San Diego FC's public presentation of the club's first designated player and Mexican international star Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, on Thursday, June 13 at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego.

SDFC announced on Thursday the Club has signed Mexican international forward Hirving "Chucky" Lozano as the first Designated Player in San Diego FC history. SDFC will officially introduce Lozano to media and fans in San Diego on Thursday, June 13. Lozano will be introduced at a fan fest and public presentation at San Diego's iconic venue, Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, located on the ground of the Embarcadero Marina Park South at 7:30 p.m. PT, headlined by reggaeton artist LUNAY.

"Hello family, I am very happy and grateful to join San Diego FC and perform this Thursday, June 13," said LUNAY. "Everyone get excited and join us at ChuckyMania!"

Fans can secure their tickets to the event, which starts at 7:30 p.m. PT,. The event is free and is presented in partnership with the San Diego Symphony at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. ChuckyMania will include an opportunity for fans to hear from Chucky, listen to live musical performances and much more.

"LUNAY is a world-renowned reggaeton artist and we look forward to having him perform for our fans at the Rady Shell this Thursday as we celebrate 'Chucky's' arrival to San Diego," San Diego FC SVP of Brand, Community and Marketing Sebastian Morua told Rolling Stone. "This is a historic moment for our club and we couldn't think of a better artist to collab with as we welcome one of Mexico's biggest stars to San Diego and MLS. We want to make this a special moment for 'Chucky' since he loves reggaeton and working with a rising talent like LUNAY fits perfectly with our club's mission of providing opportunities for talent to flourish and San Diego to shine."

Jefnier Osorio Moreno, better known as LUNAY, is a 23-year-old singer and songwriter from Puerto Rico, who, in record time, has become one of the most successful breakout artists. LUNAY burst onto the Latin and reggaeton scene with his song "Soltera," and its widely regarded 'Song of Summer' remix with Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny in 2019. Now, his credits include two No. 1 Latin Airplay singles, a rare No. 1 full album debut with the 14-track 'ÉPICO,' and over a billion views on YouTube.

Throughout his career, LUNAY has collected award recognitions from around the industry, including the 2019 Latin American Music Awards' "New Artist of the Year," the 2019 Billboard "Artist on the Rise," the 2019 Spotify Top Three "Breakout Artists of the Year," and more. Lunay has proudly represented the new generation of reggaeton stars. He has accumulated 10.4 million on Instagram and over 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The Puerto Rican rapper's discography includes songs like "Soltera," "Ella" and "Aventura," with many of his songs featuring popular artists such as Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, Ozuna and Rauw Alejandro among many others.

