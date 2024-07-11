Attack the Gaps: Ingredients of the Match

July 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC goes from facing the previous number one seed to challenging the current number one seed as they go up against FC Cincinnati.

Here are the three ingredients of the match:

The Other Argentine Magician

Lionel Messi naturally grabs the headlines, but another Argentine No. 10 has been making waves in MLS long before Messi's arrival-Lucho Acosta.

The 2023 MLS MVP isn't slowing down this season, leading the MVP race with an impressive 10 goals and 17 assists just halfway through the season.

He's particularly sharp against Charlotte at TQL Stadium, contributing two of the three goals FCC scored the last time Charlotte visited, including the 2023 goal of the year, where he seemingly took on the whole team.

Stop Acosta, and you stifle 90% of Cincinnati's offense. Simple in theory but much harder in practice. Charlotte's strategy should focus on forcing the rest of the team to beat them instead of succumbing to Acosta.

Attack the Gaps

FC Cincinnati has faced serious injuries in the center-back position. Regular starters, captain Matt Miazga and veteran Nick Hagglund have been sidelined with long-term injuries.

Despite these losses, FCC remains one of the best defensive teams. However, their wide center-backs often find themselves isolated due to attacking wingbacks. Charlotte needs to exploit these gaps with their wingers. Both Abada and Vargas are due a goal and are likely to find the best opportunities of the night.

Stay on Frame

When Charlotte's forwards get into dangerous areas, the focus needs to be on keeping their shots on frame. In Charlotte's 2-1 loss to Miami, The Crown managed 14 shots in and around the box, but only 2 were on frame.

Giving yourself only 2 real chances to score out of 14 shots makes offense difficult. Keeping shots on frame forces the keeper to make a save, creating real opportunities to score.

In contrast, in Charlotte's 2-0 win over Philadelphia, the team had 18 shots, with seven on target. They managed to get 38% of their shots on target compared to 14% against Miami, and the results speak for themselves.

Hey Charlotte FC Fans,

When it comes to Match Day...it's all about the food and Harris Teeter has everything you need. Score big with deals from great brands like these: Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Late July Classic Organic Tortilla Chips and the New Late July Hawaiian Habanero and Scorchin' Sauce Tortilla Chips.

Stop in your Harris Teeter for great savings on Match Day foods. Harris Teeter, Official Grocery Store of Charlotte FC!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.