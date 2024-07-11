Audi Named Official Premium Automotive Partner of Inter Miami CF, Celebrating the Power of Performance

July 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Today, Audi and Inter Miami CF have announced a landmark partnership, making Audi the Official Premium Automotive Partner of the Club. Together, Audi and Inter Miami CF celebrate a passion for performance and excellence on and off the field, driven by strong alliances.

This announcement comes amid Inter Miami's growing prominence since its debut in Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2020. In its fifth season, the Club has fulfilled its 'Freedom to Dream' ethos by signing world-class players and coaches who represent the essence of South Florida, winning its first-ever trophy - the 2023 Leagues Cup - igniting a commercial surge, gaining millions of fans worldwide, and becoming a reference point for fútbol globally.

Audi and Inter Miami CF come together during a period of momentum for fútbol in North America. This partnership allows Audi of America and its South Florida dealers to reach an important and growing customer segment as the brand looks to deliver its largest new product launch in Audi history. Inter Miami CF fans can experience Audi on and off the field through fan activations-including Audi Test Drive experiences and the Club's digital and social platforms- and stadium LED and in-game content.

Additionally, owners of select MY 23/24 Audi vehicles can show their fan spirit by purchasing specially designed Inter Miami CF Audi Themes for the Audi MMI system, transforming their vehicle's interior with display wallpapers honoring the Club. This curated collection is available for purchase in the myAudi Marketplace on the myAudi smartphone app.

"As leaders in our respective categories, both Audi and Inter Miami share a commitment to delivering exceptional performance," said Emilie Cotter, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Audi of America. "The increased excitement and recognition surrounding the Club has been remarkable to witness. We're committed to shaping the future of this sport together through a growing and energized fanbase in South Florida and beyond."

"We are thrilled to ride alongside a forward-thinking and innovative brand like Audi during this momentous point in our Club's history," said Inter Miami CF President of Business Operations, Xavier Asensi. "Our mutual commitment to excellence will drive unique initiatives, catering to our passionate and diverse fanbase."

As the official automotive partner of MLS since 2015, Audi of America's commitment has expanded educational resources for more than 3,800 youth players, increased housing options for more than 350 youth players and has provided $5 million in support to MLS academies.

Since the Club's inception, the Academy has been a pillar integral to Inter Miami's mission. To this point, the Club has signed 10 players from its Academy to professional First Team contracts, several of whom have become regular contributors in MLS.

In addition to supporting key clubs, matches and championships, Audi has impacted the lives and playing careers of young fútbol players as the force behind the "Audi Goals Drive Progress" program. Launched in 2019, this initiative funds enhancements for young players on and off the field at MLS academies, which play an essential role in developing talent across the league. The program now extends beyond player development to financially support and highlight community initiatives led by MLS players.

