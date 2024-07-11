MLSE and Bill Manning, President of TFC and Argonauts, Mutually Agree to Part Ways
July 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment announced today that the organization and Bill Manning, who served as President of Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts, have mutually agreed to part ways effective today.
"On behalf of MLSE's Board of Directors and the entire organization, we want to thank Bill for his many contributions in his nearly nine years with the company," said MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley. "Bill will always be an important part of the championship history for both clubs, but as we evaluate the path ahead, and measure against our ambition to consistently deliver contending teams, it was determined that a new direction was required. Bill is a very accomplished team executive, and a good man, and we wish him and his family the very best in the future."
As part of the transition, Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez and Toronto Argonauts General Manager Michael Clemons will report directly to Pelley.
Manning was named President of Toronto FC in October, 2015 and later added the title of President of the Toronto Argonauts when the Canadian Football League franchise was acquired by MLSE in January, 2018.
