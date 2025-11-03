Dayne St. Clair AWARDED MLS Goalkeeper of the Year!

Published on November 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Dayne St. Clair has been named the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year following his standout season for Minnesota United FC.

The Canadian international led MLS with a 77.93 save percentage, while recording career highs in saves (113) and shutouts (10) across 30 matches. He was the only goalkeeper in 2025 to record a goals against average of 1.00 or lower and a save percentage above 75.0%.







