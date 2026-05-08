Danny Vitiello, Sacramento Republic: USL Championship Week 8/9 Save of the Week Winner

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.