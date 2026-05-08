Danny Vitiello, Sacramento Republic: USL Championship Week 8/9 Save of the Week Winner
Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!
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