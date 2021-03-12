Dallas Stars Recall Jerad Rosburg, Loan Taylor Fedun to Texas

Texas Stars defenseman Jerad Rosburg vs. the San Jose Barracuda

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Jerad Rosburg from the Texas Stars and assigned him to the Taxi Squad. Additionally, the team has loaned defenseman Taylor Fedun to Texas.

Rosburg, 24, has appeared in 10 AHL games with Texas so far this season and has recorded one assist (0-11). The defensemen, who is playing in his first full professional season, has recorded three points (1-23) in 12 career AHL games, all with Texas.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Clarksville, Maryland, was originally undrafted and signed by Dallas as a free agent on Mar. 9, 2020.

Fedun, 32, appeared in 27 games NHL games with Dallas last season, recording nine points (2-79). He also logged five games with Texas on an conditioning loan and contributed a pair of assists. The ninth-year defenseman has played in 127 career NHL games and 354 AHL games.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound native of Edmonton, Alberta was originally acquired by Dallas on Nov. 10, 2018 from Buffalo and later signed a two-year extension with the Stars on Jun. 27, 2019.

