Phantoms Announce Schedule Change

March 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The American Hockey League announced today that the Lehigh Valley Phantoms home game against the Binghamton Devils originally scheduled for Saturday, March 13 has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 11 at 5:05 p.m. at PPL Center.

The schedule change is out of an abundance of caution in regard to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Binghamton Devils.

All fans with tickets for the game on March 13 are encouraged to hold on to their current tickets, as these will be good for the rescheduled game on April 11 at 5:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.