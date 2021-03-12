Amerks Announce Schedule Change

March 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) ... The American Hockey League announced today that Saturday's game between the Rochester Americans and Utica Comets has been postponed out of an abundance of caution in regard to league COVID-19 protocols.

A make-up date has not yet been determined.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.