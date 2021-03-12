Amerks Announce Schedule Change
March 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) ... The American Hockey League announced today that Saturday's game between the Rochester Americans and Utica Comets has been postponed out of an abundance of caution in regard to league COVID-19 protocols.
A make-up date has not yet been determined.
Check out the Rochester Americans Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2021
- Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets Game Rescheduled for April 5 - Syracuse Crunch
- March 13 Game Rescheduled for April 11 - Binghamton Devils
- Amerks Announce Schedule Change - Rochester Americans
- Comets Announce Schedule Changes to Weekend Games - Utica Comets
- Phantoms Announce Schedule Change - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- Ontario Reign Recall Lethemon - Ontario Reign
- Dallas Stars Recall Jerad Rosburg, Loan Taylor Fedun to Texas - Texas Stars
- Monsters Join Canton Charge to Present Women in Sports Virtual Panel - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Condors Host San Jose Tonight at 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #11 Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Can't Handle the Heat - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.