Game Preview: Condors Host San Jose Tonight at 6 p.m.

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the San Jose Barracuda on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena at 6 p.m. Bakersfield has won six consecutive games. The game will be broadcast live on AHLTV and Fox Sports 970 (iHeartRadio App) driven by Three-Way Chevrolet. See below on how you can watch the game complimentary thanks to Dignity Health - Mercy and Memorial Hospitals Family Fun Fridays!

DIGNITY HEALTH FAMILY FRIDAY

DOWNLOAD GAME TIME

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors and San Jose Barracuda open up a four-game series with the first of a back-to-back in Bakersfield. It is the second of 10 season meetings with the Condors winning the opener, 6-0 on March 3.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield won their sixth straight on Wednesday, 3-1 over San Diego. D Max Gildon and LW James Hamblin scored their first AHL goals while C Ryan McLeod scored on a penalty shot to extend his goal scoring streak to three games. G Stuart Skinner stopped a season-high 32 shots for his sixth win of the season.

San Jose won their second straight with a 4-2 victory over San Diego on Tuesday. LW Jayden Halbgewachs scored his fourth of the season and C Frederik Handemark had a goal and assist. G Alexei Melnichuk stopped 25 of 27 for his second win of the season.

McLEOD CONVERTS A RARE PENALTY SHOT

C Ryan McLeod converted a shorthanded penalty shot goal on Wednesday. It was the Condors first penalty shot since November 16, 2018 when Luke Esposito was denied. The successful penalty shot Wednesday was the team's first since Ty Rattie scored in overtime against Ontario on February 10, 2018. It was just the third Condors penalty shot conversion in 10 opportunities.

MAKE IT SEVEN

C Cooper Marody (7g-5a) and LW Tyler Benson (4g-8a) each extended their point streaks to seven games on Wednesday.

HOLD THE FORT

The Condors six-game winning streak has come with just six goals allowed over that span. In addition, the team has not allowed a first period goal during the streak.

CONDORS NOTES

D Max Gildon has points in three straight games (1g-3a). He also has a fighting major and is +6 to begin his professional career... C Ryan McLeod has five goals in his last six games and goals in three straight... RW Seth Griffith has assists in two straight... G Stuart Skinner has stopped 155 of his last 161 shots faced.

BARRACUDA NOTES

RW Joachim Blichfeld was reassigned to the Barracuda on Wednesday. Before his recall he had nine points (6g-3a) over a five-game scoring streak... C Noah Gregor had a goal and assist on Tuesday against San Diego... LW Jayden Halbgewachs has three goals in three games. His three game-winning markers leads the team as well.

