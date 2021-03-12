Ontario Reign Recall Lethemon

EL SEGUNDO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have recalled goaltender John Lethemon from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL).

Lethemon, 24, has appeared in six games this season with Greenville, posting a 1-1-3 record, 3.14 goals-against average and .885 save percentage. The Northville, Mich. native is in his first professional season after graduating from Michigan State last year. In four years with the Spartans he appeared in 101 games with a 38-55-5 record, 2.79 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and nine shutouts.

