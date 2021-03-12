Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse Crunch
March 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Alex Barre-Boulet to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Barre-Boulet, 23, has played in two games with the Lightning this season, posting one shot on goal. He made his NHL debut against the Carolina Hurricanes on February 22, 2021. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward also skated in the Lightning's 4-3 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. Barre-Boulet has appeared in three games for the Crunch this season before being recalled by the Bolts, posting three goals and four points. The Montmagny, Quebec native has skated in 137 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past three seasons, collecting 64 goals and 128 points to go along with 40 penalty minutes.
