American Hockey League Announces Suspension

March 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that San Diego Gulls forward Jamie Devane has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions at the conclusion of San Diego's game at Bakersfield on Mar. 10.

Devane will miss San Diego's games Saturday (Mar. 13) vs. Tucson, Sunday (Mar. 14) vs. Henderson and Mar. 20 at Tucson.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.