Comets Announce Schedule Changes to Weekend Games
March 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - The American Hockey League announced today that out of an abundance of caution in accordance with the AHL's COVID-19 protocols, tonight's game between the Syracuse Crunch and Utica Comets (AHL Game #133) in Utica, N.Y., has been rescheduled. The game originally set for tonight will be played on April 5 at 7:00 PM at the Adirondack Bank Center.
Also, due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Rochester Americans, the game scheduled for Saturday, March 13, against the Utica Comets (AHL Game #139) in Rochester, N.Y., has been postponed. A make-up date has not been determined.
