American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following schedule changes:

Out of an abundance of caution in accordance with the AHL's COVID-19 protocols, tonight's game between the Syracuse Crunch and Utica Comets (AHL Game #133) in Utica, N.Y., has been rescheduled for Monday, April 5, at 7 p.m. ET.

Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Binghamton Devils, their game scheduled for Saturday, March 13, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL Game #137) in Allentown, Pa., has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 11, at 5:05 p.m. ET.

Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Rochester Americans, their game scheduled for Saturday, March 13, against the Utica Comets (AHL Game #139) in Rochester, N.Y., has been postponed. A make-up date has not been determined.

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #133 - Syracuse at Utica - from Fri., Mar. 12 to Mon., Apr. 5, 7 ET

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #137 - Binghamton at Lehigh Valley - from Sat., Mar. 13 to Sun., Apr. 11, 5:05 ET

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #139 - Utica at Rochester - from Sat., Mar. 13 to TBD

