March 13 Game Rescheduled for April 11
March 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils today announced the regular-season game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 13 at 7:05 p.m., has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 11 at 5:05 p.m. at PPL Center.
Details on the suspended March 10 game will be announced at a later date.
The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the American Hockey League and due to the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.
