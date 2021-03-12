March 13 Game Rescheduled for April 11

NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils today announced the regular-season game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 13 at 7:05 p.m., has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 11 at 5:05 p.m. at PPL Center.

Details on the suspended March 10 game will be announced at a later date.

The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the American Hockey League and due to the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.

