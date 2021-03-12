Monsters Join Canton Charge to Present Women in Sports Virtual Panel

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters and Canton Charge are proud to announce a Women In Sports Virtual Panel to be held on Tuesday, March 30th at 6:30 p.m. showcasing highly successful women who have carved out careers in the sports industry in Cleveland and beyond. Panelists include Liron Fanan, Player Development Director at the Canton Charge, Jessica Fisher, Senior Manager of Group Events at the Cleveland Monsters, Lisa Johnson, Sports Broadcasting Professional and Faculty at Youngstown State University, Alberta Lee, Vice President of Human Resources at the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Beth Malafa, Head of Experiential Marketing at Under Armour. This will be the second installment of the Women in Sports series, as earlier this year the Charge, hosted the first panel, which was moderated by Charge Manager of Community Relations, Joanna Radov, for an event with six women who shared stories on their paths into the sports business.

The panelists will answer questions from aspiring sports professionals while providing insight on how they broke into the sports industry and rose through the ranks into the leadership roles they carry today. The free webinar will highlight the benefits and value of strong mentorship from women and how the attendees can empower themselves to break into any industry including sports.

To register for the virtual panel please CLICK HERE.

Fanan runs the day-to-day operations and off-court development programs for the Canton Charge players. She is also a G League and international scout for the Cavaliers front office.

Fisher is responsible at the Cleveland Monsters for the strategy and direction of group sales initiatives, leading group gales team members and being a full-menu seller with a concentration on group sales. This season, she is also helping lead youth hockey initiatives while continuing to grow relationships with hockey community in Northeast Ohio.

Johnson has worked in sports broadcasting for 30 years and recently began teaching Sports Broadcasting at Youngstown State University. Johnson is an Emmy-award winning producer for Cavaliers Live and Cleveland Indians Pregame.

Lee serves as a strategic and integral part of the business leadership team at the Cleveland Cavaliers. She leads a team of HR professionals responsible for team member relations, benefits, talent acquisition, training, development, wellness, performance management and is a key driver of team member engagement and supporter of culture.

Malafa leads a talented team in three key areas of Under Armour's business. She oversees all Under Armour's experiential marketing, global events as well as entertainment and brand partnerships. Her role is to engage internal and external key stakeholders though interactions and moments to continually educate them on the Under Armour Brand.

