Svechnikov Reassigned by Detroit

March 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Evgeny Svechnikov vs. the Manitoba Moose

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned right wing Evgeny Svechnikov to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad.

Svechnikov appeared in four games with the Wings following his Feb. 16 reassignment to their taxi squad, contributing two goals, two assists and two penalty minutes. In 24 career NHL games with Detroit since 2016-17, he has compiled eight points (4-4--8) and 12 PIM.

The 24-year-old has skated in three games with the Griffins this season, picking up a goal, an assist and two PIM. In his fourth pro campaign, he returned to Grand Rapids in 2019-20 after missing the previous season due to a knee injury. In 185 games with the Griffins since 2015-16, Svechnikov has recorded 101 points (39-62--101) and 183 PIM, adding 14 points (6-8--14) and 24 PIM in 26 AHL Calder Cup Playoff games. As a first-year pro in 2016-17, Svechnikov registered a career-high 51 points (20-31-51) in 74 regular season games and helped the Griffins capture the 2017 Calder Cup championship.

The Griffins will return to Van Andel Arena on Saturday to host the Rockford IceHogs at 7 p.m. While the allotment of 750 tickets has sold out, fans can watch the game on WXSP-TV or via a subscription to AHLTV, or tune in to the simulcast on Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

