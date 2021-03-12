Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets Game Rescheduled for April 5
March 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League has announced the Syracuse Crunch game against the Utica Comets originally scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled for Monday, April 5 at 7 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center.
The schedule change is out of an abundance of caution in regard to COVID-19 protocols and not due to a positive COVID-19 test.
March 13 Game Rescheduled for April 11 - Binghamton Devils
