Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets Game Rescheduled for April 5

March 12, 2021







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League has announced the Syracuse Crunch game against the Utica Comets originally scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled for Monday, April 5 at 7 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The schedule change is out of an abundance of caution in regard to COVID-19 protocols and not due to a positive COVID-19 test.

