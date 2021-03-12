P-Bruins Score Three Unanswered Goals, Defeat Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-2

March 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







MARLBOROUGH, MA. - Jakub Lauko scored two goals, Cameron Hughes recorded three points, and Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves as the Providence Bruins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-2, on Friday afternoon. The win marks Providence's eighth win in their last 10 contests. The P-Bruins improved to 9-2-1 with the victory and have a plus-16 goal differential on the season. Three different Providence skaters recorded a multi-point game in the victory as the P-Bruins improved to 4-1-1 against Hartford this season.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

HARTFORD 0 0 2 2

PROVIDENCE 1 2 2 5

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"He (McKegg) adds a lot. He was pretty good. He's really hard on the puck. He's got speed and he's smart. He plays in all situations and is terrific in the faceoff circle. I thought that line was excellent.

We have to remember he (Lauko) is 20 and he's a young, young professional. He certainly has offense. He certainly has speed and some physicality, as we saw in the first. There are definitely times - we talk regularly on it, when he's able to do some good things in the D-Zone.

He (Steen) is just a competitive guy by nature. He's always been that way. He's very effective with his speed and inside game. It's tough to play against guys like that."

STATS

- Jakub Lauko scored two goals, his third and fourth of the season. Lauko is tied for second on the P-Bruins with 10 points (4G, 6A) in 11 games this season.

- Cameron Hughes extended his point streak to three games with a goal and two assists. Today marks the fourth multi-point game of the year for Hughes, who has six points (2G, 4A) in his last three games and 12 points (4G, 8A) in 12 games this season.

- Jeremy Swayman improved to 7-0-0 after recording 26 saves on 28 shots. Swayman has a 1.57 goals against average and .942 save percentage this season.

- Greg McKegg made his Providence Bruins debut and recorded two assists.

- Tommy Cross also extended his point streak to three games after picking up an assist for the third consecutive contest.

- Anton Blidh scored his second goal of the season and has five points (2G, 3A) through nine games - Karson Kuhlman scored a goal for the second consecutive game.

- Paul Carey recorded his team-leading 10th assist of the season.

- Oskar Steen collected an assist and has eight points (3G, 5A) in 12 games this year.

- Josiah Didier picked up his second assist of the season.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will return to Marlborough, Massachusetts and take on the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Monday, March 15 at New England Sports Center. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

PROVIDENCE 12 19

HARTFORD 8 6

BRIDGEPORT 8 4

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.