Constantinou Returns to Wichita
December 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Billy Constantinou was returned to the Thunder by the Barracuda. He was placed on bereavement leave before Christmas, but has re-joined the team.
Constantinou, 21, was recalled by San Jose on November 16. The Scarborough, Ontario native was leading the team in assists prior to his call-up.
He was acquired last season at the trade deadline from the Atlanta Gladiators. Constantinou finished with eight assists in nine contests in Thunder blue last year. He signed a one-year, two-way AHL deal with the San Jose Barracuda prior to the start of this season.
Constantinou began last year with the Iowa Heartlanders and then dealt to the Gladiators last February. He finished with 33 points (7g, 26a) in 63 games as a rookie. Constantinou also made his AHL debut on January 15 with the Chicago Wolves.
Wichita returns from the Christmas Break to host Allen at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder defenseman Billy Constantinou
