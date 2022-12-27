ECHL Transactions - December 27
December 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 27, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Matthew Barron, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Wayne Letourneau, D activated from reserve
Delete Jarrod Gourley, D recalled by Utica (p.m.)
Fort Wayne:
Delete Tristan Pelletier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)
Delete Adam Samuelsson, D placed on reserve
Add Adam Samuelsson, D added to active roster (traded from Tulsa) [12/24]
Indy:
Add Cam Bakker, D activated from reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Justin Kapelmaster, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Hartford
Kalamazoo:
Delete Josh Boyko, G traded to Reading
Kansas City:
Add Nick Pastujov, F activated from reserve
Delete Nate Knoepke, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Stan Basisty, G added as EBUG
Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Providence
Delete Mathew Santos, F placed on reserve
Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG
Newfoundland:
Add Brandon Kruse, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Brett Budgell, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Nolan Walker, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Keenan Suthers, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jack Badini, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F ECHL playing rights traded to Toledo
Rapid City:
Add Colton Leiter, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Rhett Rhinehart, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Calder Brooks, F activated from reserve
Delete Kenton Helgesen, D placed on reserve
Delete Rhett Rhinehart, D placed on reserve
Delete Jon Martin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)
Delete Simon Lavigne, D recalled by Calgary (AHL)
South Carolina:
Add Jonny Evans, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Alexandre Fortin, F recalled by Hershey
Delete Kevin O'Neil, F loaned to Hershey
Toledo:
Add Jordan Martin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Trenton Bliss, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve
Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18)
Delete Andrew Sturtz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Santino Centorame, D assigned by Laval
Add Anthony Beauregard, F assigned by Laval
Add Conner Chaulk, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jonathan Joannette, F activated from reserve
Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve
Delete Chrystopher Collin, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Lukas Parik, G recalled by Colorado (AHL) .
Wichita:
Add Billy Constantinou, D returned from bereavement/family leave [12/24]
Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on reserve [12/24]
Worcester:
Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve
Delete Jimmy Lambert, F recalled by Bridgeport
