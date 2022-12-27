ECHL Transactions - December 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 27, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Matthew Barron, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Wayne Letourneau, D activated from reserve

Delete Jarrod Gourley, D recalled by Utica (p.m.)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Tristan Pelletier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)

Delete Adam Samuelsson, D placed on reserve

Add Adam Samuelsson, D added to active roster (traded from Tulsa) [12/24]

Indy:

Add Cam Bakker, D activated from reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Justin Kapelmaster, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Hartford

Kalamazoo:

Delete Josh Boyko, G traded to Reading

Kansas City:

Add Nick Pastujov, F activated from reserve

Delete Nate Knoepke, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Stan Basisty, G added as EBUG

Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Providence

Delete Mathew Santos, F placed on reserve

Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG

Newfoundland:

Add Brandon Kruse, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Brett Budgell, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Nolan Walker, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Keenan Suthers, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jack Badini, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F ECHL playing rights traded to Toledo

Rapid City:

Add Colton Leiter, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Rhett Rhinehart, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Calder Brooks, F activated from reserve

Delete Kenton Helgesen, D placed on reserve

Delete Rhett Rhinehart, D placed on reserve

Delete Jon Martin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)

Delete Simon Lavigne, D recalled by Calgary (AHL)

South Carolina:

Add Jonny Evans, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Alexandre Fortin, F recalled by Hershey

Delete Kevin O'Neil, F loaned to Hershey

Toledo:

Add Jordan Martin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Trenton Bliss, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18)

Delete Andrew Sturtz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Santino Centorame, D assigned by Laval

Add Anthony Beauregard, F assigned by Laval

Add Conner Chaulk, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jonathan Joannette, F activated from reserve

Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve

Delete Chrystopher Collin, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Lukas Parik, G recalled by Colorado (AHL) .

Wichita:

Add Billy Constantinou, D returned from bereavement/family leave [12/24]

Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on reserve [12/24]

Worcester:

Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve

Delete Jimmy Lambert, F recalled by Bridgeport

