Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Tyson Feist from Solar Bears

December 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Tyson Feist has been recalled by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Feist, 21, has appeared in eight games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring two goals and three assists. Feist scored his first professional goal on December 21 at Florida and notched his first professional multi-point game two nights later in Savannah.

The Dawson Creek, British Columbia, Canada, native was loaned to the Solar Bears from the Crunch on December 9, after appearing in five games for the Crunch this season.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenseman played in 65 games last season for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (Major Junior), scoring 39 points on 15 goals and 24 assists, with a plus-25 rating.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears play at home on Wednesday, December 28th facing the Savannah Ghost Pirates and Thursday, December 29 against the Florida Everblades. Thursday night is the first 'Underwear Toss Game'. Fans are asked to bring NEW and packaged underwear, boxes, socks, and undershirts to the game Thursday night and throw them on the ice when the Solar Bears score their first goal of the game. The underwear will be collected and donated to Pathlight home and Coalition for the Homeless.

