Forward Jimmy Lambert Recalled to Bridgeport Islanders

December 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that forward Jimmy Lambert has been recalled to the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL).

Lambert was tied for fifth on the team in goals scored at eight. In 21 games played, Lambert tallied 15 total points (8-7-15) for the Railers. This is the second time this season that Lambert has been called up to Bridgeport. In his previous stint with the Islanders, Lambert played in three games and recorded an assist to go along with a +1 rating.

Season memberships for the 2022-23 season and group packages are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.