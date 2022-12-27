Alex Fortin & Kevin O'Neil Headed to Hershey

December 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Alex Fortin has been recalled by Hershey and forward Kevin O'Neil has signed a professional tryout contract with the Bears.

Fortin, 25, signed an AHL contract with the Hershey Bears on August 22nd and was assigned to South Carolina before the season began on October 9th. So far this season, Fortin has tallied 17 points on seven goals and 10 assists in 19 games.

Over the course of his six-year professional career, the native of Blainville, QC has played across all professional levels of American hockey. Fortin appeared in 24 games for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks during the 2018-19 campaign, recording six points on three goals and three assists. The 6-foot, 183-pound forward suited up for 201 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs, Colorado Eagles, and Laval Rockets where he amassed 62 points on 22 goals and 40 assists. Last season, Fortin recorded his first stint in the ECHL, scoring 13 points on seven goals and six assists in 12 contests.

O'Neil, 24, earns his second PTO with Hershey after spending a week with the Bears from November 23 to December 1. This season, O'Neil has recorded 21 points on nine goals and 12 assists in 21 games.

The native of Latham, NY re-signed with the Stingrays this past summer after spending the final 10 games in South Carolina last year, posting 10 points on six goals and four assists.

The Stingrays return to action this Wednesday, December 28th, as they host the Norfolk Admirals for the final time this season at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck Drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2022

Alex Fortin & Kevin O'Neil Headed to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.