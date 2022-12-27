Wichita's Stinil Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

December 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Michal Stinil of the Wichita Thunder is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 19-23.

Stinil scored two goals and added seven assists for nine points in three games against Rapid City last week.

The 23-year-old had a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win on Wednesday, notched a goal and an assist in a 5-1 victory on Thursday and dished out four assists in a 7-4 win on Friday.

A native of Decin, Czech Republic, Stinil has 31 points (12g-19a) in 22 games with the Thunder this season.

Stinil has recorded 61 points (25g-36a) in 76 career ECHL games with Wichita.

Prior to turning pro, Stinil posted seven points (2g-5a) in 18 career games at American International College.

On behalf of Michal Stinil, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wichita youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Also Nominated: Luke Martin (Jacksonville), Luke Morgan (Kansas City), Jacob Gaucher (Reading), Brett McKenzie (Toledo) and Cam Hausinger (Wheeling).

