Growlers Wounded by Walleye 6-4
December 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers returned from the holiday break with a 6-4 defeat against the Toledo Walleye on Tuesday night at the Huntington Center.
Four different Growlers got on the scoresheet on Tuesday but their offensive efforts fell short in an end-to-end loss in Toledo.
Newfoundland head to Kalamazoo to take on the Wings on Friday and Saturday.
Three Stars:
1. TOL - T. Bliss
2. TOL - T. Ebbing
3. TOL - R. McCourt
