Growlers Wounded by Walleye 6-4

December 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers returned from the holiday break with a 6-4 defeat against the Toledo Walleye on Tuesday night at the Huntington Center.

Four different Growlers got on the scoresheet on Tuesday but their offensive efforts fell short in an end-to-end loss in Toledo.

Newfoundland head to Kalamazoo to take on the Wings on Friday and Saturday.

Three Stars:

1. TOL - T. Bliss

2. TOL - T. Ebbing

3. TOL - R. McCourt

